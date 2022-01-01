Italian salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve italian salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Italian Salami Salad
|$13.50
Mixed greens, marinated artichokes, red onions, roasted cherry tomatoes and walnuts mixed with strips of hard salami and served with lemon vinaigrette dressing
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli - Charles Village
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Italian Favorite Salad
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, Asiago & grilled chicken w/ caesar dressing
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Italian Pasta Salad
|$3.25
Angeli's Pizzeria - Govans
5716 York Rd, Baltimore
|Italian Salami Salad
|$11.75
