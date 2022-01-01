Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve italian salad

Angeli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Salami Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, marinated artichokes, red onions, roasted cherry tomatoes and walnuts mixed with strips of hard salami and served with lemon vinaigrette dressing
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli - Charles Village

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Favorite Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, Asiago & grilled chicken w/ caesar dressing
More about THB Bagelry & Deli - Charles Village
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Pasta Salad$3.25
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Angeli's Pizzeria - Govans

5716 York Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Salami Salad$11.75
Mixed greens, marinated artichokes, red onions, roasted cherry tomatoes and walnuts mixed with strips of hard salami and served with lemon vinaigrette dressing
More about Angeli's Pizzeria - Govans
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli - Canton

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Favorite Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, Asiago, & Grilled chicken w/ Caesar dressing
More about THB Bagelry & Deli - Canton

