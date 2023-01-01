Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian wedding soup in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve italian wedding soup

Main pic

 

Tre fratelli - 1121 Light Street

1121 Light Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Wedding Soup$6.00
More about Tre fratelli - 1121 Light Street
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Wedding Soup, 12 oz cup$2.89
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Chicken Salad

Mussels

Noodle Salad

Pappardelle

Gnocchi

Green Smoothies

Crab Cakes

Pastries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (755 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1919 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (812 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston