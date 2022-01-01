Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Item pic

 

Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street

2300 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
Tortilla wrap filled with tender jerk chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan cheese.
Jerk Chicken White Meat$14.99
Judy's Jerk Chicken Dip$13.99
Rich, creamy, cheesy dip with Judy's famous jerk chicken. Served with tortilla chips.
More about Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
Item pic

 

Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights

5216 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Judy's Jerk Chicken Dip$13.99
Rich, creamy, cheesy dip with Judy's famous jerk chicken. Served with tortilla chips.
Jerk Chicken Dark Meat$13.50
Marinated in Judy’s special jerk seasoning then charred. Your choice of mild or spicy.
Jerk Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Tortilla wrap filled with tender jerk chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan cheese.
More about Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
Item pic

 

Loch Bar

240 International Drive, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
JERK SPICED HALF CHICKEN$31.00
roasted sweet potatoes, sweet bell peppers, arugula
More about Loch Bar
Barracudas image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Barracudas Locust Point Tavern - 410-685-2832 - 1230 E Fort Ave - Baltimore, MD 21230

1230 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Pasta$24.00
farfalle, pineapple pico de gallo, onions, garlic, touch of cream
More about Barracudas Locust Point Tavern - 410-685-2832 - 1230 E Fort Ave - Baltimore, MD 21230
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Bowl$20.00
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Old Major image

 

Old Major

900 S Carey St, Baltimore

Avg 2 (1 review)
Digital Dine-In
Loaded Jerk Chicken Tots$10.00
Tater tots topped with jerk pulled chicken and melted cheeses
Jerk Chicken Flatbread$10.00
Jerk Pulled Chicken, Mozzarella and Marinara on Naan Bread
More about Old Major
Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak image

 

RYMKS Bar and Grille - 819 E Pratt St

819 E Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak$14.99
Foot Long Chicken Cheesesteak with Jerk Seasoning and sauce, mango chutney, garlic sauce, provolone cheese, fried plantain, and a side of fries.
More about RYMKS Bar and Grille - 819 E Pratt St

