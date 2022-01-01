Jerk chicken in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve jerk chicken
Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
2300 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Jerk Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.99
Tortilla wrap filled with tender jerk chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan cheese.
|Jerk Chicken White Meat
|$14.99
|Judy's Jerk Chicken Dip
|$13.99
Rich, creamy, cheesy dip with Judy's famous jerk chicken. Served with tortilla chips.
Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
5216 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore
|Judy's Jerk Chicken Dip
|$13.99
Rich, creamy, cheesy dip with Judy's famous jerk chicken. Served with tortilla chips.
|Jerk Chicken Dark Meat
|$13.50
Marinated in Judy’s special jerk seasoning then charred. Your choice of mild or spicy.
|Jerk Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.99
Tortilla wrap filled with tender jerk chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan cheese.
Loch Bar
240 International Drive, Baltimore
|JERK SPICED HALF CHICKEN
|$31.00
roasted sweet potatoes, sweet bell peppers, arugula
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Barracudas Locust Point Tavern - 410-685-2832 - 1230 E Fort Ave - Baltimore, MD 21230
1230 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Jerk Chicken Pasta
|$24.00
farfalle, pineapple pico de gallo, onions, garlic, touch of cream
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Jerk Chicken Bowl
|$20.00
Old Major
900 S Carey St, Baltimore
|Loaded Jerk Chicken Tots
|$10.00
Tater tots topped with jerk pulled chicken and melted cheeses
|Jerk Chicken Flatbread
|$10.00
Jerk Pulled Chicken, Mozzarella and Marinara on Naan Bread