Kale caesar salad in Baltimore

of Love & Regret
1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Rustic Kale Salad with Diced Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, and Housemade Caesar Dressing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Noona's
1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$11.00
dino kale, caesar dressing, herbed brioche bread crumbs, freshly grated parmesan
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Salad Kale Caesar (P)
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snake Hill
418 S Clinton St, Baltimore
|- Kale Caesar Salad
|$9.00
A classic Caesar salad w/ fresh massaged kale greens & shaved parmesan cheese, tossed lightly in house-made creamy caesar dressing.
Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place
30 Market Place, Baltimore
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.00
A mix of kale & romaine lettuce with heirloom cherry tomatoes, sourdough croutons, parmesan, and topped with our house-made lemon ceasar dressing.