Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale caesar salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve kale caesar salad

Consumer pic

 

of Love & Regret

1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale Caesar Salad$14.00
Rustic Kale Salad with Diced Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, and Housemade Caesar Dressing.
More about of Love & Regret
Kale Caesar Salad image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Noona's

1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Caesar Salad$11.00
dino kale, caesar dressing, herbed brioche bread crumbs, freshly grated parmesan
More about Noona's
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Kale Caesar (P)$10.00
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
- Kale Caesar Salad image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snake Hill

418 S Clinton St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
- Kale Caesar Salad$9.00
A classic Caesar salad w/ fresh massaged kale greens & shaved parmesan cheese, tossed lightly in house-made creamy caesar dressing.
More about Snake Hill
Item pic

 

Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place

30 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
A mix of kale & romaine lettuce with heirloom cherry tomatoes, sourdough croutons, parmesan, and topped with our house-made lemon ceasar dressing.
More about Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$5.00
More about The Corner Pantry

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Chocolate Bars

Cobbler

Pasta Salad

Sliders

Lamb Biryani

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Rum Cake

Mapo Tofu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2125 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston