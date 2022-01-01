Kale salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve kale salad
Common Ground Bakery Cafe
3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore
|Kale Quinoa Salad
Fresh kale with quinoa, red peppers, broccoli, and carrots tossed in a light ginger curry vinaigrette. (VEGAN)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Noona's
1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$11.00
dino kale, caesar dressing, herbed brioche bread crumbs, freshly grated parmesan
SEAFOOD
Gertrude's
10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore
|Baby Kale Salad- LG
|$12.00
Field greens, radishes, candied walnuts, chevre, honey-white balsamic vinaigrette
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Salad Kale Caesar (P)
|$10.00
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Small Apple & kale Salad
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snake Hill
418 S Clinton St, Baltimore
|- Kale Caesar Salad
|$9.00
A classic Caesar salad w/ fresh massaged kale greens & shaved parmesan cheese, tossed lightly in house-made creamy caesar dressing.
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Kale & Arugula Power Salad
|$12.00
Kale and arugula. tossed with citrus vinaigrette, white & red quinoa, avocado, seasonal fruit and crumbled feta.
Underground Pizza Baltimore
30 Market Place, Baltimore
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.50
A mix of kale & romaine lettuce with heirloom cherry tomatoes, sourdough croutons, parmesan, and topped with our house-made lemon caesar dressing
The Mt. Washington Tavern
5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore
|Baby Kale Salad
|$16.40
black figs, grilled pears, candied pecans, local strawberries and feta cheese
Blacksauce Kitchen
401 W 29th St, Baltimore
|grilled plantain bread w. kale & charred mango salad
|$10.00
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Kale Side Salad
|$6.95
lacinato kale, pickled beets, our granola, pumpkin seeds with our preserved lemon buttermilk dressing
Watershed
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|KALE SALAD
|$14.00
candied ginger, candied pecans, spiced yogurt, truffled cheese