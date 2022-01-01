Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve kale salad

Common Ground Bakery Cafe image

 

Common Ground Bakery Cafe

3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale Quinoa Salad
Fresh kale with quinoa, red peppers, broccoli, and carrots tossed in a light ginger curry vinaigrette. (VEGAN)
More about Common Ground Bakery Cafe
Kale Caesar Salad image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Noona's

1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Caesar Salad$11.00
dino kale, caesar dressing, herbed brioche bread crumbs, freshly grated parmesan
More about Noona's
Gertrude's image

SEAFOOD

Gertrude's

10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Kale Salad- LG$12.00
Field greens, radishes, candied walnuts, chevre, honey-white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Gertrude's
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad Kale Caesar (P)$10.00
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Apple & kale Salad$7.00
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
- Kale Caesar Salad image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snake Hill

418 S Clinton St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
- Kale Caesar Salad$9.00
A classic Caesar salad w/ fresh massaged kale greens & shaved parmesan cheese, tossed lightly in house-made creamy caesar dressing.
More about Snake Hill
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale & Arugula Power Salad$12.00
Kale and arugula. tossed with citrus vinaigrette, white & red quinoa, avocado, seasonal fruit and crumbled feta.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Item pic

 

Underground Pizza Baltimore

30 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Caesar Salad$12.50
A mix of kale & romaine lettuce with heirloom cherry tomatoes, sourdough croutons, parmesan, and topped with our house-made lemon caesar dressing
More about Underground Pizza Baltimore
The Mt. Washington Tavern image

 

The Mt. Washington Tavern

5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Kale Salad$16.40
black figs, grilled pears, candied pecans, local strawberries and feta cheese
More about The Mt. Washington Tavern
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
grilled plantain bread w. kale & charred mango salad$10.00
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
Item pic

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Side Salad$6.95
lacinato kale, pickled beets, our granola, pumpkin seeds with our preserved lemon buttermilk dressing
More about Atwater's
Item pic

 

Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad
More about Atwater's
Banner pic

 

Watershed

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KALE SALAD$14.00
candied ginger, candied pecans, spiced yogurt, truffled cheese
More about Watershed
The Chasseur image

 

The Chasseur

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$13.50
baby kale, toasted almonds, red onion, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, dijon vinaigrette
More about The Chasseur

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Spaghetti

Tomato Soup

Paninis

Chopped Salad

White Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tortas

Chicken Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston