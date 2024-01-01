Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants that serve katsu

Ellies Tavern - 901 S Clinton St

901 S Clinton St, Baltimore

Katsu Sando$14.00
Matsuri Japanese Restaurant

1105 S Charles St, Baltimore

Curry Chicken Katsu$19.95
Deep Fried Chicken with Curry Sauce over the Rice. Served with Miso Soup
Ejji Ramen - Belvedere Square

529 E. Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Soft Shell Crab Katsu$16.00
Coconut crusted soft shell crab, green curry mayo, citrus slaw on a milk bun.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Pork Katsu-Don$16.00
Succulent pork cutlets, caramelized onions, and fluffy egg, all drenched in a mouthwatering sauce.
Chicken Katsu$14.00
Panko-breaded Chicken Breast with Steamed Vegetables and Asian BBQ dipping sauce and steamed White Rice.
Chicken Katsu-Don$16.00
Crispy chicken cutlets, fluffy rice, and rich egg sauce come together for a delightful explosion of flavors that will keep you coming back for more.
