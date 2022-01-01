Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve kebabs

31dc91a9-0423-48fd-8828-21cbb8546845 image

 

CYPRIANA ROLAND PARK

105 West 39th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Beef Tenderloin Kebab$25.00
More about CYPRIANA ROLAND PARK
Döner Kebab image

KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Doner Bros

3204 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1131 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Döner Kebab$8.50
Döner Kebab Combo$8.50
More about Doner Bros
Item pic

 

Döner Brös - Harbor Point

1409 Point St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Döner Kebab$8.50
The Classic! Your choice of protein served in warm pita topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cabbage, onion and your choice of sauce.
More about Döner Brös - Harbor Point
Banner pic

 

Namaste Baltimore - 413 W Cold Spring Ln

413 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boti Kebab$19.99
Platter Seekh Kebab Appetizer$13.99
More about Namaste Baltimore - 413 W Cold Spring Ln

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Chicken Tikka Masala

Lox

Sliders

Turkey Salad

Key Lime Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Mango Lassi

Baked Ziti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston