Kimchi in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve kimchi
TACOS • BBQ
Toki Tako
711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore
|Pineapple Kimchi
|$4.00
|Cucumber Kimchi
|$5.00
Cucumber Kimchi
|Napa Kimchi
|$5.00
The OG kimchi
gluten-free
Well Crafted Kitchen
1700 W 41st Street, Baltimore
|Kimchi Farro Bowl
|$9.00
Farro with sauteed mushrooms and bok choy and served with kimchi
Minato Sushi Bar
1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore
|Pork Kimchi Dumplings
|$6.50
pork, kimchi marinade
Be.bim Korean B.B.Q
301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore
|Kimchi special
|$7.00
FRENCH FRIES
Wet City
223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore
|Kimchi Tots
|$9.00
tots, kimchi, garlic mayo, sriracha, scallions
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Fry
711 West 40th St, Baltimore
|Kimchi Fries
|$8.00
Fries topped with sriracha mayo, sauteed kimchi, crema, cheddar jack cheese, scallions and your choice of protein
*our kimchi contains shellfish*