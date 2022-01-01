Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve kimchi

Rocket to Venus image

 

Rocket to Venus

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi (vegan)$4.00
More about Rocket to Venus
Ejji Ramen image

 

Ejji Ramen

529 E. Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi (pint)$6.00
More about Ejji Ramen
Nepenthe Brewing Co. image

 

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
House Kimchi$5.00
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ

Toki Tako

711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Kimchi$4.00
Cucumber Kimchi$5.00
Cucumber Kimchi
Napa Kimchi$5.00
The OG kimchi
gluten-free
More about Toki Tako
Item pic

 

Well Crafted Kitchen

1700 W 41st Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Farro Bowl$9.00
Farro with sauteed mushrooms and bok choy and served with kimchi
More about Well Crafted Kitchen
Minato Sushi Bar image

 

Minato Sushi Bar

1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore

No reviews yet
Delivery
Pork Kimchi Dumplings$6.50
pork, kimchi marinade
More about Minato Sushi Bar
Be.bim Korean B.B.Q image

 

Be.bim Korean B.B.Q

301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi special$7.00
More about Be.bim Korean B.B.Q
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Wet City

223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Tots$9.00
tots, kimchi, garlic mayo, sriracha, scallions
More about Wet City
Item pic

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hex Miso Kimchi$12.00
More about Atwater's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Fry

711 West 40th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fries$8.00
Fries topped with sriracha mayo, sauteed kimchi, crema, cheddar jack cheese, scallions and your choice of protein
*our kimchi contains shellfish*
More about The Local Fry
Item pic

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Kimchi Potato Salad**$4.00
Fried Kimchi Pork Dumplings$7.50
kimchi, ground pork, bean sprouts, sweet soy ginger sauce, scallions, pickled vegetables; 5 pieces
Side of Kimchi**$2.00
More about Dooby's

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Cheese Fries

Margherita Pizza

Dumplings

Kale Salad

Stromboli

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Tuna Sandwiches

Rice Bowls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston