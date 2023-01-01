Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb kebabs in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve lamb kebabs

Item pic

 

Peter Chang Baltimore

1923 Ashland Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cumin Lamb Skewer Kebab 孜然羊肉串串 (3)$9.00
More about Peter Chang Baltimore
Banner pic

 

Namaste Baltimore - 413 W Cold Spring Ln

413 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb seekh Kebab$18.99
More about Namaste Baltimore - 413 W Cold Spring Ln

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Chorizo Burritos

Veggie Quesadillas

Avocado Toast

Greek Salad

Collard Greens

Mushroom Soup

Spicy Noodles

Fish Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (868 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (99 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2174 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (922 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (642 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston