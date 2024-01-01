Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve leche cake

Item pic

 

Papi's Tacos in Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$6.50
Yellow cake moistened with 3 different types of milk.
More about Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
Item pic

 

Papi's Tacos Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$6.50
Yellow cake moistened with 3 different types of milk.
More about Papi's Tacos Hampden
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Tres Leches Cake$12.00
chocolate milk, chocolate whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles
More about The Food Market
Item pic

 

Papi's Tacos SoHa Union

4801 Harford Road, Suite H1, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$6.50
Yellow cake moistened with 3 different types of milk.
More about Papi's Tacos SoHa Union
Item pic

 

Charro Negro Bar and Grill -

GREEKTOWN 4619 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$4.50
More about Charro Negro Bar and Grill -

