Leche cake in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve leche cake
Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Tres Leches Cake
|$6.50
Yellow cake moistened with 3 different types of milk.
Papi's Tacos Hampden
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|Tres Leches Cake
|$6.50
Yellow cake moistened with 3 different types of milk.
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Chocolate Tres Leches Cake
|$12.00
chocolate milk, chocolate whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles
Papi's Tacos SoHa Union
4801 Harford Road, Suite H1, Baltimore
|Tres Leches Cake
|$6.50
Yellow cake moistened with 3 different types of milk.