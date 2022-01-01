Lobster ravioli in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve lobster ravioli
More about Frank's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza & Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Lobster Ravioli
|$20.98
More about Dalesio's Of Little Italy - 829 Eastern Ave
Dalesio's Of Little Italy - 829 Eastern Ave
829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Lobster Ravioli Entree
|$26.00
|Lobster Ravioli
|$16.00
Raviolis filled with lobster meat and ricotta cheese and served in a rich lobster cream sauce.
More about Pasta Mista - Baltimore
Pasta Mista - Baltimore
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|lobster ravioli in a pink rosa sauce
|$14.99