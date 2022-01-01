Lobster rolls in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve lobster rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
|Lobster BLT Roll
|$18.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Shoyou Style Baked Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Baked Lobster, shitake mushroom on top of a California roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Lobster Egg Roll
|$20.00
lobster & crab meat, thai chili sauce
|Lobster Crab Roll
|$23.00
maine lobster & lump crab tossed in a Chesapeake style dressing served chilled on a split top roll
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Chilled lobster salad served in a split top brioche roll.
Loch Bar
240 International Drive, Baltimore
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$46.00
drawn butter, chives, celery leaf, toasted split top bun
Watershed
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$39.00
warm lobster, celery hearts, pickled onion, old bay mayo
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
200 East Pratt St, Baltimore
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
|Lobster BLT Roll
|$19.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Raw & Refined
2723 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Lobster Roll
|$34.00