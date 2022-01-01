Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Classic Lobster Roll image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Lobster Roll$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
Lobster BLT Roll$18.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Lobster Salad Roll$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shoyou Style Baked Lobster Roll$18.00
Baked Lobster, shitake mushroom on top of a California roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)
More about Shoyou Sushi
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Egg Roll$20.00
lobster & crab meat, thai chili sauce
Lobster Crab Roll$23.00
maine lobster & lump crab tossed in a Chesapeake style dressing served chilled on a split top roll
More about Nick's Fish House
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$30.00
Chilled lobster salad served in a split top brioche roll.
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Item pic

 

Loch Bar

240 International Drive, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LOBSTER ROLL$46.00
drawn butter, chives, celery leaf, toasted split top bun
More about Loch Bar
Item pic

 

Watershed

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER ROLL$39.00
warm lobster, celery hearts, pickled onion, old bay mayo
More about Watershed
Lobster Salad Roll image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

200 East Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Salad Roll$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Classic Lobster Roll$19.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
Lobster BLT Roll$19.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Raw & Refined image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Raw & Refined

2723 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (233 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$34.00
More about Raw & Refined
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Lobster Roll$18.00
Lobster l Cream Cheese l Cucumber l Sweet Chili Sauce
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

