Lomo in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve lomo
More about Black Acres Roastery - Open Works
Black Acres Roastery - Open Works
1400 Greenmount Ave, Baltimore
|Cold Brew - Lomo de Buey
|$4.50
Lomo de Buey | notes of tropical fruit, watermelon, raspberry
More about Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie - 55 Market Place
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie - 55 Market Place
55 Market Place, Baltimore
|Lomo Saltado Bowl
|$17.99
Peruvian style beef tenderloin stir fry served with red and green onions, tomato, cilantro, steak fries, and white rice.