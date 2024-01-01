Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve lomo

Black Acres Roastery - Open Works

1400 Greenmount Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cold Brew - Lomo de Buey$4.50
Lomo de Buey | notes of tropical fruit, watermelon, raspberry
More about Black Acres Roastery - Open Works
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie image

 

Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie - 55 Market Place

55 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo Saltado Bowl$17.99
Peruvian style beef tenderloin stir fry served with red and green onions, tomato, cilantro, steak fries, and white rice.
More about Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie - 55 Market Place
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
PERUVIAN LOMO SALTADO$16.00
Popular, traditional Peruvian dish, a stir fry that combines marinated strips of sirloin with onions, tomatoes, French fries, and jasmine rice.
More about City Limits Sports Bar

