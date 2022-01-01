Mac and cheese in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Citron Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Restaurant & Bar

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Aged Deer Creek Mac N Cheese$15.00
More about Citron Restaurant & Bar
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac and Cheese$15.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington image

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac N Cheese$8.00
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls image

 

Underground Pizza Baltimore

30 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls$10.00
5 Per Order - This UPC original started off as a Mac n Cheese fest specialty item that found its way onto our full-time menu. These award-winning handballed, hand-breaded mac n cheese balls are infused with our signature pep cups and then deep fried crispy. They are then finished off with a drizzle of hot honey and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
More about Underground Pizza Baltimore
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac N Cheese$8.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
Creole Soul Restaurant image

 

Creole Soul Restaurant

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese (SM)$5.00
Southern delight made with 5 different cheeses. Guaranteed you'll want more.
Lobster Mac & Cheese$24.00
6oz Creole Fried Lobster Tail over our famous 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese
More about Creole Soul Restaurant
Mama's Mac & Cheese image

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mama's Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Point In Fells

1738 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1571 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$14.00
3 Cheeses | Applewood Smoked Bacon
More about The Point In Fells
Cool Ranch Mac & Cheese (vegetarian) image

FRENCH FRIES

Wet City

223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Cool Ranch Mac & Cheese (vegetarian)$10.00
cavatappi noodles, white cheese sauce, herbs, onions, crunchy Cool Ranch Dorito topping. Super feeling.
More about Wet City
Sally O's image

TAPAS

Sally O's

3531 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sally Mac & Cheese$8.00
cavatappi pasta, bechamel, secret cheeses, savory garlic & herb breadcrumb
More about Sally O's
Mac & Cheese image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fishnet

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Our housemade mac, made with not one, not two, but three cheeses: smoked gouda, cheddar and parmesan
More about Fishnet
Mac and Cheese image

 

The Brewer's Art

1106 N Charles St Suite 100, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac and Cheese$10.00
Another local favorite, our house-made mac and cheese topped with Ritz crackers
More about The Brewer's Art
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$5.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Blue Crab Mac & Cheese image

SEAFOOD

True Chesapeake Oyster Co

3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (827 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blue Crab Mac & Cheese$12.00
1 pint.
(allergies: gluten, dairy, allium, shellfish)
More about True Chesapeake Oyster Co
Lobster Mac and Cheese image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

200 East Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac and Cheese$14.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Mac & Cheese image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Tilted Row

305 McMechen, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (286 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Best Mac-n-Cheese ever! Shell pasta, 3 cheese sauce, garlic bread streusel (vegetarian)
More about The Tilted Row
Heritage Smokehouse image

 

Heritage Smokehouse

5800 York Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Mac & Cheese (v)$4.00
Vegetarian
More about Heritage Smokehouse
The Chasseur image

 

The Chasseur

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Mac & Cheese Eggrolls$13.00
Crispy egg rolls stuffed with house made crab mac and cheese topped with crab and cucumber salad with sriracha ranch drizzle
More about The Chasseur
Consumer pic

 

PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac 'N' Cheese$7.00
More about PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

