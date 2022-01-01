Mac and cheese in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Citron Restaurant & Bar
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|Aged Deer Creek Mac N Cheese
|$15.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$15.00
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Mac N Cheese
|$8.00
Underground Pizza Baltimore
30 Market Place, Baltimore
|Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls
|$10.00
5 Per Order - This UPC original started off as a Mac n Cheese fest specialty item that found its way onto our full-time menu. These award-winning handballed, hand-breaded mac n cheese balls are infused with our signature pep cups and then deep fried crispy. They are then finished off with a drizzle of hot honey and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Mac N Cheese
|$8.00
Creole Soul Restaurant
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Mac & Cheese (SM)
|$5.00
Southern delight made with 5 different cheeses. Guaranteed you'll want more.
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$24.00
6oz Creole Fried Lobster Tail over our famous 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Mama's Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Point In Fells
1738 Thames St, Baltimore
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
3 Cheeses | Applewood Smoked Bacon
FRENCH FRIES
Wet City
223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore
|Cool Ranch Mac & Cheese (vegetarian)
|$10.00
cavatappi noodles, white cheese sauce, herbs, onions, crunchy Cool Ranch Dorito topping. Super feeling.
TAPAS
Sally O's
3531 Gough St, Baltimore
|Sally Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
cavatappi pasta, bechamel, secret cheeses, savory garlic & herb breadcrumb
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fishnet
520 Park Ave, Baltimore
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Our housemade mac, made with not one, not two, but three cheeses: smoked gouda, cheddar and parmesan
The Brewer's Art
1106 N Charles St Suite 100, Baltimore
|Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
Another local favorite, our house-made mac and cheese topped with Ritz crackers
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$5.00
SEAFOOD
True Chesapeake Oyster Co
3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore
|Blue Crab Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
1 pint.
(allergies: gluten, dairy, allium, shellfish)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
200 East Pratt St, Baltimore
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$14.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Tilted Row
305 McMechen, Baltimore
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Best Mac-n-Cheese ever! Shell pasta, 3 cheese sauce, garlic bread streusel (vegetarian)
Heritage Smokehouse
5800 York Rd, Baltimore
|Baked Mac & Cheese (v)
|$4.00
Vegetarian
The Chasseur
3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore
|Crab Mac & Cheese Eggrolls
|$13.00
Crispy egg rolls stuffed with house made crab mac and cheese topped with crab and cucumber salad with sriracha ranch drizzle
PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore
|Mac 'N' Cheese
|$7.00