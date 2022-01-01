Mahi mahi in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Mahi Special
|$17.99
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|MAHI FINGERS
|$12.00
|MAHI TACOS
|$13.00
|MAHI SANDWICH
|$13.00
Shotti's Point
701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Blackened Mahi Sliders
|$17.00
Arugula, pickled jalapeño, caramelized onions, provolone, Peruvian green sauce
|Mahi Mahi BLT
|$19.00
bacon, avocado, tequila-lime crèma, brioche