Mahi mahi in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Tacos$21.00
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Koco’s Pub image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Special$17.99
More about Koco’s Pub
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAHI FINGERS$12.00
MAHI TACOS$13.00
MAHI SANDWICH$13.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Banner pic

 

Shotti's Point

701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Mahi Sliders$17.00
Arugula, pickled jalapeño, caramelized onions, provolone, Peruvian green sauce
Mahi Mahi BLT$19.00
bacon, avocado, tequila-lime crèma, brioche
More about Shotti's Point
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Mahi Mahi$15.00
Backyard bun with mixed greens, tomato and chipotle aioli
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

