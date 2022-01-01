Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander’s Tavern

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Margherita PIzza$12.00
Marinara with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and pesto
More about Alexander’s Tavern
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar image

 

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar

17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$16.00
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
More about Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella, basil and sauce
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
14 Margherita Pizza$12.99
16 Margherita Pizza$15.99
More about Pizza Blitz
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MARGARITA PIZZA$24.00
More about Harbor East Deli
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
14 Margherita Pizza$19.99
18 Margherita Pizza$22.99
More about Never On Sunday
Serenity Wine Bar image

PIZZA

Serenity Wine Bar

1121 Hull St, Baltimore City

Avg 4.9 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$12.00
More about Serenity Wine Bar
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Tomato, Burrata, Basil, Pomodoro sauce
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
Banner pic

 

Shotti's Point

701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$12.00
garlic-olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil
More about Shotti's Point

