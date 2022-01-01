Margherita pizza in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve margherita pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander’s Tavern
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Pesto Margherita PIzza
|$12.00
Marinara with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and pesto
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella, basil and sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|14 Margherita Pizza
|$12.99
|16 Margherita Pizza
|$15.99
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|14 Margherita Pizza
|$19.99
|18 Margherita Pizza
|$22.99
PIZZA
Serenity Wine Bar
1121 Hull St, Baltimore City
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
1200 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
Tomato, Burrata, Basil, Pomodoro sauce