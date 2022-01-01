Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve meatball subs

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Charmed Meatball Sub$15.50
house-made meatballs, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese spread, melted brie, served on a baguette
More about Charmed Kitchen
Angeli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$9.45
Marinara sauce, melted mozzarella and meatballs.
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Parm Sub$9.99
With Tomato sauce & Provolone cheese
More about Pizza Blitz
Item pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEATBALL SUB$11.00
More about Harbor East Deli
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beyond "Meatball" Sub$13.99
Comes with side of fries!
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern

2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Meatball & Cheese SUB$11.00
Vegan meatballs & house marinara sauce, stuffed in a toasted sub roll, topped w/ vegan mozzarella... served w/ house chips & pickles. -- Substitute Fries or Side Salad for $2 add'l.
More about Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern
Item pic

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Parm Sub$8.99
5 meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese
More about Pasta Mista
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
6” Meatball SUB$7.50
More about Vinny's Cafe
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Parm Sub$9.99
More about Never On Sunday
Zella's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sandwich Meatball
Meatballs, mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
More about Zella's Pizzeria
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sandwich$11.95
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano. Served on focaccia bread.
More about Pie in the Sky

