Meatball subs in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve meatball subs
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Charmed Meatball Sub
|$15.50
house-made meatballs, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese spread, melted brie, served on a baguette
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Meatball Sandwich
|$9.45
Marinara sauce, melted mozzarella and meatballs.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Meatball Parm Sub
|$9.99
With Tomato sauce & Provolone cheese
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Beyond "Meatball" Sub
|$13.99
Comes with side of fries!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern
2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Vegan Meatball & Cheese SUB
|$11.00
Vegan meatballs & house marinara sauce, stuffed in a toasted sub roll, topped w/ vegan mozzarella... served w/ house chips & pickles. -- Substitute Fries or Side Salad for $2 add'l.
Pasta Mista
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|Meatball Parm Sub
|$8.99
5 meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Meatball Parm Sub
|$9.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|Sandwich Meatball
Meatballs, mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce