Mediterranean salad in Baltimore
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street - 324 w baltimore st
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Cauliflower Curry, Chickpea Curry, Falafel(Chickpea Fritters), Mediterranean Salad, Rice and tandoori Naan
|$14.00
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
109 Market Place, Baltimore
|Mediterranean Salad
|$9.00
mixed greens, grilled veggies, marinated chickpeas, roasted red peppers, crumbled feta, red onion, choice of dressing.
served with a baby ciabatta roll
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Mediterranean Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, tomatoes, feta, pepperoncini, olives, chick peas, red onion, garlic parmesan dressing
Magerk's Pub Federal Hill - Federal Hill
1061 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Mediterranean Salad
|$9.00
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Mediterranean Salad
|$12.00
Roggenart Baltimore NEW - 1001 North Charles Street
1001 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Full Mediterranean Salad
|$7.99
Black Olives, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese combined with mixed greens and served with a side of greek dressing.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Homeslyce - Canton
900 S Kenwood Ave, Baltimore
|Mediterranean Salad
|$12.57
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, articokes, kalamata olives & feta cheese with your choice of dressing
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon
336 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Mediterranean Salad
|$12.57
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, articokes, kalamata olives & feta cheese with your choice of dressing