Milkshakes in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve milkshakes

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Milkshake$12.00
16 oz. vegan milk shake made with Taharka Brothers vegan ice cream and Califia Farms oat milk.
Please note that we use genuine Oreo cookies for the cookies and cream milkshake. We cannot verify how they process their granulated sugar.
More about Golden West Cafe
Banner pic

 

Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Galaxy Milkshake$7.00
More about Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Milkshake$7.50
Caramel Milkshake$7.50
Strawberry Milkshake$7.50
More about Roland Park Bagels
Item pic

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clark Burger York Rd

5906 York Rd, Baltimore

Avg 5 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maple Milkshake$6.39
Hand mixed vanilla with Maple Syrup.
Dusted Root Milkshake$6.25
Root Beer syrup, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and whipped creme!!
Peppermint Milkshake$5.69
A Classic, hand mixed with peppermint syrup
More about Clark Burger York Rd
Lil Niro's Pizza & Subs image

 

Lil Niro's

6701 Belair Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Milkshake$4.50
More about Lil Niro's

