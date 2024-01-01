Milkshakes in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve milkshakes
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Vegan Milkshake
|$12.00
16 oz. vegan milk shake made with Taharka Brothers vegan ice cream and Califia Farms oat milk.
Please note that we use genuine Oreo cookies for the cookies and cream milkshake. We cannot verify how they process their granulated sugar.
Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Galaxy Milkshake
|$7.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Vanilla Milkshake
|$7.50
|Caramel Milkshake
|$7.50
|Strawberry Milkshake
|$7.50
POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clark Burger York Rd
5906 York Rd, Baltimore
|Maple Milkshake
|$6.39
Hand mixed vanilla with Maple Syrup.
|Dusted Root Milkshake
|$6.25
Root Beer syrup, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and whipped creme!!
|Peppermint Milkshake
|$5.69
A Classic, hand mixed with peppermint syrup