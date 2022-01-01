Muffins in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve muffins
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|CHUCK MUFFIN
|$6.00
English "Everything" English Muffin, Sausage, Muffin, American Cheese, Fried Egg
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Egg And Cheese Muffin
|$9.99
Toasted english muffin with one egg any style topped with jack cheese.
|VGN ENG MUFFIN
|$10.99
Vegan cheddar cheese, Blueberry maple sage sausage, Just egg patty, served on a toasted english muffin with a side of hashbrowns.
Common Ground Bakery Cafe
3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore
|GF & V Muffin
|$4.50
Gluten Free and Vegan COMBO muffin. What could be better? Made fresh in house daily.
|GF Muffin
|$4.50
Our Gluten Free Muffins for our Celiac or Gluten Intolerant friends. Flavors rotate! Made fresh in house daily.
|V Muffin
|$4.50
Vega muffins for our Vegan friends! Flavors rotate! Made fresh in house daily.
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
109 Market Place, Baltimore
|Blueberry Almond Muffin
|$3.75
|Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
|$3.75
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Ovenbird Bakery
300 S Exeter St., Baltimore
|Muffin
|$4.00
|Morning Glory Muffins
|$4.00
|English Muffins
|$1.50
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Fresh Baked Muffins
|$2.95
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Bacon E Ch on English Muffin
|$3.99
|English Muffin
|$1.50
On the Hill Cafe & Market
1431 John St, Baltimore
|Muffin
|$3.00
Blueberry, Baked Daily in-house
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Blueberry Muffin
|$1.79
Fresh Blueberry Muffin
FRENCH FRIES
Agape House Catering
1501 N Dukeland St, Baltimore
|Sweet Corn Muffin
|$0.75
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|Chocolate Mint Muffin
|$3.00
|GF Rhubarb Ginger Lemon Zest Muffin
|$3.75
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|English Muffin
|$2.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Muffin
|$2.95
THB Bagelry & Deli
3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore
|Fresh Baked Muffins
|$2.95
Kitsch
500 West University Parkway, Baltimore
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.25
|Coffee Cake Muffin
|$3.25
|Banana Nut Muffin
|$3.25
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Carrot Muffin with Cream Cheese Filling
|$2.95
|Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
|$2.95
Atwater's
3601 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Carrot Muffin with Cream Cheese Filling
|$2.95
|Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
|$2.95
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Artifact Coffee
1500 Union Ave, Baltimore
|Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin
|$3.25
|Raisin Bran Muffin
|$3.25
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Blueberry Muffin
|$1.99
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
STEM Farm + Kitchen
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Carrot Cake Muffin Ⓥ
|$2.75
Homemade Muffin with Carrot, Ginger, Coconut
|Banana Muffin Ⓥ
|$2.75
Homemade Banana Muffin