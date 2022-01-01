Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
CHUCK MUFFIN$6.00
English "Everything" English Muffin, Sausage, Muffin, American Cheese, Fried Egg
More about Chuck's Trading Post
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Egg And Cheese Muffin$9.99
Toasted english muffin with one egg any style topped with jack cheese.
VGN ENG MUFFIN$10.99
Vegan cheddar cheese, Blueberry maple sage sausage, Just egg patty, served on a toasted english muffin with a side of hashbrowns.
More about Golden West Cafe
Common Ground Bakery Cafe image

 

Common Ground Bakery Cafe

3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF & V Muffin$4.50
Gluten Free and Vegan COMBO muffin. What could be better? Made fresh in house daily.
GF Muffin$4.50
Our Gluten Free Muffins for our Celiac or Gluten Intolerant friends. Flavors rotate! Made fresh in house daily.
V Muffin$4.50
Vega muffins for our Vegan friends! Flavors rotate! Made fresh in house daily.
More about Common Ground Bakery Cafe
Item pic

 

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

109 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Almond Muffin$3.75
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$3.75
More about Bon Fresco - Baltimore
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Ovenbird Bakery

300 S Exeter St., Baltimore

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$4.00
Morning Glory Muffins$4.00
English Muffins$1.50
More about Ovenbird Bakery
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Baked Muffins$2.95
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon E Ch on English Muffin$3.99
English Muffin$1.50
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Item pic

 

On the Hill Cafe & Market

1431 John St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Muffin$3.00
Blueberry, Baked Daily in-house
More about On the Hill Cafe & Market
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$1.79
Fresh Blueberry Muffin
More about Cafe Services
Agape House Catering image

FRENCH FRIES

Agape House Catering

1501 N Dukeland St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Corn Muffin$0.75
More about Agape House Catering
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mint Muffin$3.00
GF Rhubarb Ginger Lemon Zest Muffin$3.75
More about The Corner Pantry
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
English Muffin$2.00
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Muffin$2.95
More about Roland Park Bagels
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Baked Muffins$2.95
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Kitsch image

 

Kitsch

500 West University Parkway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Muffin$3.25
Coffee Cake Muffin$3.25
Banana Nut Muffin$3.25
More about Kitsch
Item pic

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Muffin with Cream Cheese Filling$2.95
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$2.95
More about Atwater's
Item pic

 

Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Muffin with Cream Cheese Filling$2.95
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$2.95
More about Atwater's
Artifact Coffee image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Artifact Coffee

1500 Union Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin$3.25
Raisin Bran Muffin$3.25
More about Artifact Coffee
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$1.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

STEM Farm + Kitchen

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake Muffin Ⓥ$2.75
Homemade Muffin with Carrot, Ginger, Coconut
Banana Muffin Ⓥ$2.75
Homemade Banana Muffin
More about STEM Farm + Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Almond Muffin$4.00
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$3.50
More about Dooby's

