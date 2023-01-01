Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom soup in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve mushroom soup

Cypriana of Roland Park image

 

CYPRIANA ROLAND PARK

105 West 39th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup Mushroom Soup$6.00
PINT Mushroom Soup$10.00
More about CYPRIANA ROLAND PARK
Consumer pic

 

NiHao Chinese Restaurant

2322 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Amish Mushroom Soup$4.00
Creamy savory vegetarian soup with Amish mushroom, onion and dairy.
More about NiHao Chinese Restaurant
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
wild mushroom soup (12oz cup) (gf/v)$9.00
garnished with gf basil breadcrumbs, truffle creme fraiche (gf/v)
wild mushroom soup (16oz bowl)(gf/v)$11.00
garnished with gf basil breadcrumbs, truffle creme fraiche (gf/v)
More about The Corner Pantry

