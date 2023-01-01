Mushroom soup in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve mushroom soup
CYPRIANA ROLAND PARK
105 West 39th St, Baltimore
|Cup Mushroom Soup
|$6.00
|PINT Mushroom Soup
|$10.00
NiHao Chinese Restaurant
2322 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Amish Mushroom Soup
|$4.00
Creamy savory vegetarian soup with Amish mushroom, onion and dairy.
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|wild mushroom soup (12oz cup) (gf/v)
|$9.00
garnished with gf basil breadcrumbs, truffle creme fraiche (gf/v)
|wild mushroom soup (16oz bowl)(gf/v)
|$11.00
garnished with gf basil breadcrumbs, truffle creme fraiche (gf/v)