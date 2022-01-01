Naan in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve naan
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Tandoori Garlic Naan
|$3.50
|Tandoori Naan
|$1.99
Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant
2903 Odonnell Street, Baltimore
|Plain Naan
|$4.00
|Cheese Naan
|$6.00
|Garlic Naan
|$5.00
Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
803 S Caroline St, Baltimore
|BUTTER NAAN
|$3.00
|GARLIC NAAN
|$3.00
Helmand Kabobi
855 N Wolfe St, Baltimore
|Small Naan
|$2.50
|Large Naan
|$4.50
|One Extra Piece Naan
|$0.75
The Helmand
806 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Single Naan
|$1.00
|Small Naan
|$3.50
|Large Naan
|$5.50
STEM Farm + Kitchen
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Mezze Platter (Hummus, Falafel, Naan, Carrot, Olives) Ⓥ
|$13.00
6 Falafel | Hummus Scoop | Olives | Carrots| Naan | Tahini
|1 Za’atar Flatbread (Naan) Ⓥ
|$3.75
The Verandah Kitchen
842 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Plain Naan (VEGAN)
|$2.00
|Garlic Naan (VEGAN)
|$2.50