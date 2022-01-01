Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve naan

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Garlic Naan$3.50
Tandoori Naan$1.99
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Item pic

 

Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant

2903 Odonnell Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Plain Naan$4.00
Cheese Naan$6.00
Garlic Naan$5.00
More about Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant
Main pic

 

Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine

803 S Caroline St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUTTER NAAN$3.00
GARLIC NAAN$3.00
More about Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
Helmand Kabobi image

SALADS

Helmand Kabobi

855 N Wolfe St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Naan$2.50
Large Naan$4.50
One Extra Piece Naan$0.75
More about Helmand Kabobi
The Helmand image

 

The Helmand

806 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1191 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Naan$1.00
Small Naan$3.50
Large Naan$5.50
More about The Helmand
Mezze Platter (Hummus, Falafel, Naan, Carrot, Olives) Ⓥ image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

STEM Farm + Kitchen

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mezze Platter (Hummus, Falafel, Naan, Carrot, Olives) Ⓥ$13.00
6 Falafel | Hummus Scoop | Olives | Carrots| Naan | Tahini
1 Za’atar Flatbread (Naan) Ⓥ$3.75
More about STEM Farm + Kitchen
The Verandah Kitchen image

TAPAS

The Verandah Kitchen

842 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Naan (VEGAN)$2.00
Garlic Naan (VEGAN)$2.50
More about The Verandah Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Namaste

413 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Naan$3.99
Naan$2.99
More about Namaste

