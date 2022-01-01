Nachos in Baltimore
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Southwest Tuna Nachos
|$15.00
Seared Rare Tuna, Homemade Guacamole and our Sriracha Sauce individually stacked on Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips and garnished with Cheddar Jack.
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Nachos
|$8.99
Topped with nacho cheese, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chipotle aioli and pickled jalapenos *Dish is spicy
NACHO CHEESE WILL BE SERVED ON THE SIDE
Taco Love Grill - Cross St
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Full Nachos
|$10.00
Served with black beans, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.
Wayward Smoke House
1117 South Charles St, Baltimore
|Not-Chos Nachos
|$14.00
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
722 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Backyard Nachos
|$11.00
cheddar, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2911 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Chicken Nacho's
|$18.00
Tortilla chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapenos, w/ salsa & sour cream
|Steak Nacho's
|$20.00
Tortilla chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapenos, w/ salsa & sour cream
The Chasseur
3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore
|Nachos
Lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese sauce, jalapeño aioli