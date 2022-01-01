Noodle salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve noodle salad
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Cold Peanut Noodle Salad
|$10.99
Chopped red leaf lettuce and cold peanut noodles topped with shredded carrots, scallions, black and white sesame seeds, and crushed peanuts. Served with your choice of nuoc cham dressing or vegan peanut sauce.
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Sriracha Noodle Salad with Grilled chicken
|$8.49
|Sesame Chicken Noodle Salad
|$8.79
With Asian noodles, marinated grilled chicken, carrots, peppers and toasted sesame seeds