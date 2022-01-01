Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve noodle salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Cold Peanut Noodle Salad$10.99
Chopped red leaf lettuce and cold peanut noodles topped with shredded carrots, scallions, black and white sesame seeds, and crushed peanuts. Served with your choice of nuoc cham dressing or vegan peanut sauce.
More about Golden West Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sriracha Noodle Salad with Grilled chicken$8.49
Sesame Chicken Noodle Salad$8.79
With Asian noodles, marinated grilled chicken, carrots, peppers and toasted sesame seeds
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Main pic

 

SBREAD - 301 W 29th St

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Noodle Salad$5.00
sweet potato, cabbage, sweet potato hoisin, soy, garlic, ginger
More about SBREAD - 301 W 29th St

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Fried Rice

Papaya Salad

Salad Wrap

Macaroni Salad

Corn Dogs

Shawarma

Goat Curry

Chicken Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (713 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1825 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (780 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (546 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (609 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston