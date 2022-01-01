Octopus in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve octopus
More about Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore
|Grilled Octopus
|$14.00
fried chickpeas, caramelized cipollini onion, arugula, rosemary orange glaze
More about Hersh's
Hersh's
1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore
|Wood-Fired Octopus
|$13.00
crispy chickpeas, romesco, smoked salt, dried lemon
More about Shoyou Sushi
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Octopus Salad
|$9.00
Marinated octopus and sliced cucumber with sesame dressing and oil
|Octopus (TAKO) Sushi
|$10.00
Cooked octopus sushi
More about Ramen Utsuke
RAMEN
Ramen Utsuke
414 Light Street, Baltimore
|IIdako Kara-age (baby octopus)
|$7.00
Kara-age batter fried baby octopus with QP mayonnaise
|Kobe Tako-yaki (Octopus)
|$7.00
Fried soft octopus dumpling balls - topped with tonkatsu sauce, mayo, seaweek flakes and bonito fish flakes
|Tako-yaki (Octopus)
|$7.00
Fried octopus dumpling balls - topped with tonkatsu sauce, mayo, seaweek flakes and bonito fish flakes
More about Cypriana of Roland Park
Cypriana of Roland Park
105 West 39th St, Baltimore
|Grilled Octopus
|$28.00
More about Avenue Sushi
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Baby Octopus
|$11.50
Baby octopus, rosemary, cloves, bay leaves marinated in olive oil
|Baby Octopus & Squid Salad
|$11.50
Our squid salad topped with marinated baby octupus
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Grilled Baby Octopus Cajun
|$12.99
More about The Food Market
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Charred Octopus
|$14.00
chorizo chimichurri, churrasco onions
More about Captain James seafood palace
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|OCTOPUS
|$15.00
CRISPY GRILLED OCTOPUS. HUMMUS, POTATOS, ONION, CAPER BERRIES, CITRUS VINAIGRETTE
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Octopus (Tako)
|$5.00
|Spicy Octopus Roll
|$8.00
More about The Black Olive
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Black Olive
814 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Grilled Octopus Salad
|$16.00
Straight from the sea, pounded, marinated, grilled octopus tossed with fresh red onions and capers.
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square
Thai Landing Belvedere Square
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Baby octopus salad
|$7.00
Baby octopus salad
$7