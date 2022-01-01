Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar

17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Octopus$14.00
fried chickpeas, caramelized cipollini onion, arugula, rosemary orange glaze
More about Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
Hersh's image

 

Hersh's

1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wood-Fired Octopus$13.00
crispy chickpeas, romesco, smoked salt, dried lemon
More about Hersh's
Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Octopus Salad$9.00
Marinated octopus and sliced cucumber with sesame dressing and oil
Octopus (TAKO) Sushi$10.00
Cooked octopus sushi
More about Shoyou Sushi
Item pic

RAMEN

Ramen Utsuke

414 Light Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
IIdako Kara-age (baby octopus)$7.00
Kara-age batter fried baby octopus with QP mayonnaise
Kobe Tako-yaki (Octopus)$7.00
Fried soft octopus dumpling balls - topped with tonkatsu sauce, mayo, seaweek flakes and bonito fish flakes
Tako-yaki (Octopus)$7.00
Fried octopus dumpling balls - topped with tonkatsu sauce, mayo, seaweek flakes and bonito fish flakes
More about Ramen Utsuke
Item pic

 

Cypriana of Roland Park

105 West 39th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Octopus$28.00
More about Cypriana of Roland Park
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Octopus$20.00
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Octopus$11.50
Baby octopus, rosemary, cloves, bay leaves marinated in olive oil
Baby Octopus & Squid Salad$11.50
Our squid salad topped with marinated baby octupus
More about Avenue Sushi
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Baby Octopus Cajun$12.99
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Charred Octopus$14.00
chorizo chimichurri, churrasco onions
More about The Food Market
Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baby Octopus Salad$8.00
More about Hilo R House
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
OCTOPUS$15.00
CRISPY GRILLED OCTOPUS. HUMMUS, POTATOS, ONION, CAPER BERRIES, CITRUS VINAIGRETTE
More about Captain James seafood palace
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus (Tako)$5.00
Spicy Octopus Roll$8.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Octopus Salad$16.00
Straight from the sea, pounded, marinated, grilled octopus tossed with fresh red onions and capers.
More about The Black Olive
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baby octopus salad$7.00
Baby octopus salad
$7
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus$20.00
Sautéed w/ Garbanzo Beans l Served w/ Chimichurri
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

