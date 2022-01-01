Octopus salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve octopus salad
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Octopus Salad
|$9.00
Marinated octopus and sliced cucumber with sesame dressing and oil
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Baby Octopus & Squid Salad
|$11.50
Our squid salad topped with marinated baby octupus
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Black Olive
814 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Grilled Octopus Salad
|$16.00
Straight from the sea, pounded, marinated, grilled octopus tossed with fresh red onions and capers.