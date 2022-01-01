Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus salad in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve octopus salad

Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Octopus Salad$9.00
Marinated octopus and sliced cucumber with sesame dressing and oil
More about Shoyou Sushi
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Octopus & Squid Salad$11.50
Our squid salad topped with marinated baby octupus
More about Avenue Sushi
Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baby Octopus Salad$8.00
More about Hilo R House
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Octopus Salad$16.00
Straight from the sea, pounded, marinated, grilled octopus tossed with fresh red onions and capers.
More about The Black Olive
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baby octopus salad$7.00
Baby octopus salad
$7
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square

