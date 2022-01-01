Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve omelettes

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Omelette$11.50
choose 4 ingredients: choose 1 meat, 2 veggies, cheese & home-style potatoes
Lucky Shamrock Omelette$12.00
choose 4 ingredients: choose 1 meat, 2 veggies, cheese
More about Charmed Kitchen
Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Western Omelette$7.25
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Create Your Own Omelette$10.75
Choose up t o 3 fillings
Western Omelette$10.75
With ham, onion, and green pepper
Vegetable Omelette$10.75
Green pepper, onion and tomato
More about Southside Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Mushroom Omelette$12.99
Non-Vegan Egg Omelette wrapped around an Exotic Mushroom blend, roasted red peppers, roasted red onion, goat cheese and griddled tortillas.
GF Goldilox Omelette$13.99
Cold-smoked salmon lox, cream cheese and scallions topped with capers, and fresh cracked pepper. Served with a warm corn tortillas.
Goldi-lox Omelette$13.99
Cold-smoked salmon lox, cream cheese and scallions topped with capers, and fresh cracked pepper. Served with a warm flour tortilla.
More about Golden West Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Oaxaca Omelette$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo with your choice of side (Vegetarian).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Tomato, Onion.
Chicken Omelette$15.00
3 organic free-range eggs, grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, goat cheese and a choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy
Western Omelette$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, cheddar cheese, ham and a choice of side.
More about Busboys and Poets
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Make Your Own Omelette (GF)$7.99
3 egg omelette with one choice of cheese and one choice of vegetable. Served with a mixed green salad
*NEW* Veggie Omelette Special (GF)$8.99
Omelette with peppers, onions, broccoli and mozzarella cheese with a side Greek salad
Cheese Omelette (GF)$6.99
Served with a mixed green salad
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Omelette$7.95
Spinach,tomato, onions, peppers, Feta
Veggie Omelette$7.95
Spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomato
Meat Lovers Omelette$8.95
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheese
More about David and Dad's Cafe
El Bufalo image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
R&R Omelette$13.00
More about El Bufalo
Werner's image

 

Werner's

231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Western Omelette$8.85
served with homefries or grits, and toast
More about Werner's
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Great Western Omelette$11.95
ham, tomato, onion, peppers, American cheese; toast - homefries
Hercules Omelette$12.95
lamb gyro, tomato, onion, feta; pita - homefries
Brotherly Love Omelette$12.95
rib eye, tomato, onion, peppers, provolone; toast - homefries
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Point In Fells

1738 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1571 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Omelette$24.00
More about The Point In Fells
Item pic

 

Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,

Fuel Farm Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon & Swiss Omelette$13.00
Omelette with bacon and Swiss cheese, with English muffin and tots or cheesy grits
Crab Omelette$19.00
Omelette with crab meat, onion, tomato and Cheddar, with English muffin and tots or cheesy grits
Sausage & Cheddar Omelette$13.00
Omelette with sausage and Cheddar, with English muffin and tots or cheesy grits
More about Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
Atwater's image

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach, Balsamic Onion & Cheddar Omelette$11.95
3 Springfield Farm Eggs, spinach, balsamic onions, and cheddar. Served with seasonal fruit and your choice of toast.
Ham, Red Pepper & Swiss Omelette$11.95
3 Springfield Farm Eggs, North Country ham, roasted red peppers & swiss cheese. Served with seasonal fruit and your choice of toast
More about Atwater's
Item pic

 

SS Cafe LLC

812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ocean Omelette$20.00
Prepared with cubed blackened Salmon, jumbo shrimp, spinach, House Made Old Bay Mayo & Provolone cheese.
Very Veggie Omelette$13.00
Prepared with assorted peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomato, spinach & Provolone or Cheddar cheese
More about SS Cafe LLC
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
#19 - Mexican Omelette (tomatoes/green peppers/onions/pepperjack cheese/jalapenos), with homefries or grits, and toast$6.99
#24 - Turkey Sausage & Cheese Omelette, with homefries or grits, and toast$7.99
#11 - Fresh Mushroom & Swiss Omelette, with homefries or grits, and toast$6.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jimmy's Omelette$18.00
Shrimp l Scallops l Crab Meat l Monterey Jack + Cheddar Cheese
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

