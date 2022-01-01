Omelettes in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve omelettes
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Omelette
|$11.50
choose 4 ingredients: choose 1 meat, 2 veggies, cheese & home-style potatoes
|Lucky Shamrock Omelette
|$12.00
choose 4 ingredients: choose 1 meat, 2 veggies, cheese
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Western Omelette
|$7.25
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$10.75
Choose up t o 3 fillings
|Western Omelette
|$10.75
With ham, onion, and green pepper
|Vegetable Omelette
|$10.75
Green pepper, onion and tomato
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Wild Mushroom Omelette
|$12.99
Non-Vegan Egg Omelette wrapped around an Exotic Mushroom blend, roasted red peppers, roasted red onion, goat cheese and griddled tortillas.
|GF Goldilox Omelette
|$13.99
Cold-smoked salmon lox, cream cheese and scallions topped with capers, and fresh cracked pepper. Served with a warm corn tortillas.
|Goldi-lox Omelette
|$13.99
Cold-smoked salmon lox, cream cheese and scallions topped with capers, and fresh cracked pepper. Served with a warm flour tortilla.
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Oaxaca Omelette
|$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo with your choice of side (Vegetarian).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Tomato, Onion.
|Chicken Omelette
|$15.00
3 organic free-range eggs, grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, goat cheese and a choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy
|Western Omelette
|$15.00
3 organic, free-range eggs, mixed peppers, mushrooms, onion, cheddar cheese, ham and a choice of side.
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Make Your Own Omelette (GF)
|$7.99
3 egg omelette with one choice of cheese and one choice of vegetable. Served with a mixed green salad
|*NEW* Veggie Omelette Special (GF)
|$8.99
Omelette with peppers, onions, broccoli and mozzarella cheese with a side Greek salad
|Cheese Omelette (GF)
|$6.99
Served with a mixed green salad
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Greek Omelette
|$7.95
Spinach,tomato, onions, peppers, Feta
|Veggie Omelette
|$7.95
Spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomato
|Meat Lovers Omelette
|$8.95
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheese
Werner's
231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore
|Western Omelette
|$8.85
served with homefries or grits, and toast
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Great Western Omelette
|$11.95
ham, tomato, onion, peppers, American cheese; toast - homefries
|Hercules Omelette
|$12.95
lamb gyro, tomato, onion, feta; pita - homefries
|Brotherly Love Omelette
|$12.95
rib eye, tomato, onion, peppers, provolone; toast - homefries
The Point In Fells
1738 Thames St, Baltimore
|Seafood Omelette
|$24.00
Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
Fuel Farm Road, Baltimore
|Bacon & Swiss Omelette
|$13.00
Omelette with bacon and Swiss cheese, with English muffin and tots or cheesy grits
|Crab Omelette
|$19.00
Omelette with crab meat, onion, tomato and Cheddar, with English muffin and tots or cheesy grits
|Sausage & Cheddar Omelette
|$13.00
Omelette with sausage and Cheddar, with English muffin and tots or cheesy grits
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Spinach, Balsamic Onion & Cheddar Omelette
|$11.95
3 Springfield Farm Eggs, spinach, balsamic onions, and cheddar. Served with seasonal fruit and your choice of toast.
|Ham, Red Pepper & Swiss Omelette
|$11.95
3 Springfield Farm Eggs, North Country ham, roasted red peppers & swiss cheese. Served with seasonal fruit and your choice of toast
SS Cafe LLC
812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore
|Ocean Omelette
|$20.00
Prepared with cubed blackened Salmon, jumbo shrimp, spinach, House Made Old Bay Mayo & Provolone cheese.
|Very Veggie Omelette
|$13.00
Prepared with assorted peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomato, spinach & Provolone or Cheddar cheese
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|#19 - Mexican Omelette (tomatoes/green peppers/onions/pepperjack cheese/jalapenos), with homefries or grits, and toast
|$6.99
|#24 - Turkey Sausage & Cheese Omelette, with homefries or grits, and toast
|$7.99
|#11 - Fresh Mushroom & Swiss Omelette, with homefries or grits, and toast
|$6.99