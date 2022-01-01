Panang curry in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve panang curry
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden
NOODLES
Bodhi Corner Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Panang Curry
Little spicy - Panang curry, broccoli, bell pepper, sprinkle Kaffir lime leaves
More about Bodhi Federal Hill
SALADS • NOODLES
Bodhi Federal Hill
1444 Light St, Baltimore
|Panang Curry
Little spicy - Panang curry, broccoli, bell pepper, sprinkle Kaffir lime leaves
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Panang Curry
|$16.00
Your choice of protein stri-fried with green beans, red peppers and lime leaves 🍃in a fresh Basil Curry sauce.
More about My Thai Go
My Thai Go
320 S Eden St, Baltimore
|Panang Curry
|$15.00
Coconut Milk | Panang Curry Paste | Kaffir Lime Leaves | Crushed Peanut | Broccoli | Carrots | Palm Sugar
More about Mayuree Thai Tavern
Mayuree Thai Tavern
2318 Fleet St, Baltimore
|PANANG CURRY
|$15.00
Chopped Peanuts, Broccoli, and Fresh Basil