Panang curry in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve panang curry

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panang Curry
Little spicy - Panang curry, broccoli, bell pepper, sprinkle Kaffir lime leaves
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden
SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panang Curry
Little spicy - Panang curry, broccoli, bell pepper, sprinkle Kaffir lime leaves
More about Bodhi Federal Hill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$16.00
Your choice of protein stri-fried with green beans, red peppers and lime leaves 🍃in a fresh Basil Curry sauce.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
My Thai Go

320 S Eden St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$15.00
Coconut Milk | Panang Curry Paste | Kaffir Lime Leaves | Crushed Peanut | Broccoli | Carrots | Palm Sugar
More about My Thai Go
Mayuree Thai Tavern

2318 Fleet St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PANANG CURRY$15.00
Chopped Peanuts, Broccoli, and Fresh Basil
More about Mayuree Thai Tavern
Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$13.95
Choice of meat sautéed with Carrot, Green bean and basil in coconut cream with curry paste, Sprinkled with kaffir lime leaves.
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square

