Pancakes in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pancakes
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|KIDS Blueberry Pancakes
|$8.00
|Banana Nutella Pancakes
|$11.50
nutella and maple syrup served with fresh fruit
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|SINGLE PANCAKE
|$3.00
|GOOD OL' PANCAKES
|$9.00
strawberry maple compote
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|#1 Pancake Platter
|$6.75
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Kid Chocolate Chip Silver Dollar Pancakes (5)
|$7.25
Served with butter and syrup
|Kid Silver Dollar Pancakes (5)
|$5.75
Served with butter and syrup
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Short Cinn Roll Pancakes
|$11.50
Two cakes . Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
|Pancakes
|$10.00
Three cakes
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$12.50
3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Lisa Marie ( 1 Pancake )
|$8.75
Thick sliced applewood smoked bacon, baked into one buttermilk pancake. served with fried bananas, peanut butter, maple syrup and powdered sugar.
|Two Zucchini Brie Pancakes
|$12.00
A sweet and savory scallion and shredded zucchini pancake baked with brie cheese, topped with honey butter and powdered sugar.
|Bismarck Pancake (non vegan)
|$8.00
One large pancake pan fried in butter, folded over blueberries and topped like a Baltimore Beignet with a heavy dusting of powder sugar, served with maple syrup
Not Vegan
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Kids Pancake Kit
|$6.50
3 pancakes (2 small, 1 medium) with sprinkles, strawberries, blueberries, sprinkles and an ice cream cone all on the side so your child can create a fun work of art!
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Buttermilk Pancake Stack
|$7.00
Sweet Butter, Maple Syrup
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$8.95
3 chocolate chip pancakes and meat choice
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$8.75
3 blueberry pancakes and meat choice
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$7.95
3 pancakes and meat choice
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$8.00
pancakes-topped with powdered sugar & served with syrup
|Red Velvet Pancakes
|$9.00
3 red velvet pancakes served with housemade chantilly cream & syrup
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Takoyaki (ball shaped pancakes w/octopus - 5 pcs)
|$7.50
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|Buttermilk Pancakes (half -2 pancakes)
|$7.00
Buttermilk Pancakes topped with apple butter, Creme Fraiche & Oat Crumble
|Buttermilk Pancakes (full - 4 pancakes)
|$11.00
Buttermilk Pancakes topped withapple butter, Creme Fraiche & Oat Crumble
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$11.95
three golden & fluffy pancakes filled with semi-sweet chocolate morsels
|Short Stack Pancakes
|$5.95
two fluffy pancakes
|Banana Pancakes
|$10.95
three golden & fluffy pancakes loaded with fresh bananas
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Heathbar Pancakes
|$10.00
warm maple syrup
FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Traditional Pancakes
|$9.00
3 fluffy pancakes with maple syrup and butter
Blacksauce Kitchen
401 W 29th St, Baltimore
|scallion pancakes w. sorghum soy dipping sauce
|$7.50
vegan
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Pancakes
Served with butter and Organic Mount Cabot maple syrup
|Single Pancake
|$3.85
|Strawberry Pancakes
our signature buttermilk pancakes with strawberry honey butter, strawberry compote, fresh strawberries and a side of crème fraiche
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|PANCAKES
|$6.00
Atwater's
3601 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Pancakes
Served with butter and Organic Mount Cabot maple syrup
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Served with butter and Organic Mount Cabot maple syrup
|Single Pancake
|$3.85
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|#21 - Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$7.25
|Short Stack Pancakes
|$4.50
|#4 - Eggs any style, Pancakes, and choice of meat
|$7.75
Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore
|Pancake Bluberry Whole Pie
|$30.00
|Pancake C-Chip Whole Pie
|$30.00