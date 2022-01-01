Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve pancakes

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS Blueberry Pancakes$8.00
Banana Nutella Pancakes$11.50
nutella and maple syrup served with fresh fruit
More about Charmed Kitchen
GOOD OL' PANCAKES image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
SINGLE PANCAKE$3.00
GOOD OL' PANCAKES$9.00
strawberry maple compote
More about Chuck's Trading Post
Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
#1 Pancake Platter$6.75
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Chocolate Chip Silver Dollar Pancakes (5)$7.25
Served with butter and syrup
Kid Silver Dollar Pancakes (5)$5.75
Served with butter and syrup
More about Southside Diner
Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Cinn Roll Pancakes$11.50
Two cakes . Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
Pancakes$10.00
Three cakes
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$12.50
3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
More about Spoons Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Lisa Marie ( 1 Pancake )$8.75
Thick sliced applewood smoked bacon, baked into one buttermilk pancake. served with fried bananas, peanut butter, maple syrup and powdered sugar.
Two Zucchini Brie Pancakes$12.00
A sweet and savory scallion and shredded zucchini pancake baked with brie cheese, topped with honey butter and powdered sugar.
Bismarck Pancake (non vegan)$8.00
One large pancake pan fried in butter, folded over blueberries and topped like a Baltimore Beignet with a heavy dusting of powder sugar, served with maple syrup
Not Vegan
More about Golden West Cafe
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Pancake Kit$6.50
3 pancakes (2 small, 1 medium) with sprinkles, strawberries, blueberries, sprinkles and an ice cream cone all on the side so your child can create a fun work of art!
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Item pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Pancake Stack$7.00
Sweet Butter, Maple Syrup
More about Johnny's
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$8.95
3 chocolate chip pancakes and meat choice
Blueberry Pancakes$8.75
3 blueberry pancakes and meat choice
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.95
3 pancakes and meat choice
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Teavolve Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$8.00
pancakes-topped with powdered sugar & served with syrup
Red Velvet Pancakes$9.00
3 red velvet pancakes served with housemade chantilly cream & syrup
More about Teavolve Cafe
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Takoyaki (ball shaped pancakes w/octopus - 5 pcs)$7.50
More about Avenue Sushi
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes (half -2 pancakes)$7.00
Buttermilk Pancakes topped with apple butter, Creme Fraiche & Oat Crumble
Buttermilk Pancakes (full - 4 pancakes)$11.00
Buttermilk Pancakes topped withapple butter, Creme Fraiche & Oat Crumble
More about The Corner Pantry
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$11.95
three golden & fluffy pancakes filled with semi-sweet chocolate morsels
Short Stack Pancakes$5.95
two fluffy pancakes
Banana Pancakes$10.95
three golden & fluffy pancakes loaded with fresh bananas
More about Sip & Bite Diner
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Heathbar Pancakes$10.00
warm maple syrup
More about The Food Market
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Traditional Pancakes$9.00
3 fluffy pancakes with maple syrup and butter
More about Wicked Sisters
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
scallion pancakes w. sorghum soy dipping sauce$7.50
vegan
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
4a0083fc-26bd-4db5-ba6f-d77d1cbc5d3e image

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes
Served with butter and Organic Mount Cabot maple syrup
Single Pancake$3.85
Strawberry Pancakes
our signature buttermilk pancakes with strawberry honey butter, strawberry compote, fresh strawberries and a side of crème fraiche
More about Atwater's
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PANCAKES$6.00
More about Captain James seafood palace
Item pic

 

Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes
Served with butter and Organic Mount Cabot maple syrup
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Served with butter and Organic Mount Cabot maple syrup
Single Pancake$3.85
More about Atwater's
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
#21 - Chocolate Chip Pancakes$7.25
Short Stack Pancakes$4.50
#4 - Eggs any style, Pancakes, and choice of meat$7.75
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Item pic

 

Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-

2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancake Bluberry Whole Pie$30.00
Pancake C-Chip Whole Pie$30.00
More about Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
The Chasseur image

 

The Chasseur

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Single Pancake$4.00
More about The Chasseur

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Avocado Rolls

Hummus

Fish Tacos

Pasta Salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Lassi

Paneer Tikka

Green Smoothies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston