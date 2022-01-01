Paninis in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve paninis
More about Chuck's Trading Post
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|Chicken Saltimbocca Panini
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula house-made pesto on ciabatta
More about Alexander’s Tavern
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander’s Tavern
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Chicken Parmesan Panini
|$13.00
Crispy fried chicken with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, smothered in our house marinara
|Breakfast Panini
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, ham, bacon, and chipotle aioli with home fries
|Arrezzio Mozzarella Panini Special
|$7.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby greens, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction
More about Common Ground Bakery Cafe
Common Ground Bakery Cafe
3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore
|Turkey Apple Brie Panini
|$10.99
Roasted turkey breast, sliced apple, brie, and fig jam on toasted ciabatta.
|Caprese Panini
|$10.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, nut-free basil pesto, balsamic reduction, and fresh spinach on toasted ciabatta.
|Roasted Vegetable Panini
|$9.99
Sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, red onion and spinach with homemade hummus on toasted ciabatta. (VEGAN)
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|*NEW* Avo-Mozz Panini
|$8.95
Avocado, red onion, mozzarella, spinach & THB's signature sauce
|My Way Panini
|$9.50
Served on multi grain panini bread
Turkey breast, deli Ham, American chs, lettuce & tomatoes
|Chicken Caesar Panini
|$9.50
Served on multi grain panini bread
Grilled chicken, shaved Parmesan, caesar dressing
More about Busboys and Poets
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Tempeh Panini
|$14.00
Tempeh, sauteed onion, arugula, vegan harissa, roasted red pepper, French loaf (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Gluten.
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Cubano Panini
|$16.00
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, dijonnaise, ciabatta bread.
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Caprese Panini
|$7.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, and basil topped with balsamic reduction drizzle. Served on a fresh baked French baguette
|Greek Panini
|$7.25
Pesto, feta cheese, red onion, and black olives. Served on a baguette
More about David and Dad's Cafe
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Turkey Provolone Panini
|$10.95
Turkey, provolone, tom, basil pesto mayo
|Italian Panini
|$10.95
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, banana pepper, parmesan mayo
|Panini Florentine
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, spinach, provolone, pepper parmesan mayo
More about Werner's
Werner's
231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore
|Veggie Panini on ciabatta
|$8.99
spinach,tomato,mushroom,onion,green pepper, provolone
|Texas BBQ Panini on ciabatta
|$9.49
grilled chicken, america, bacon, bbq sauce
More about Teavolve Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Breakfast Panini
|$9.00
eggs, canadian bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta, served with fresh fruit
|BLT Panini
|$9.00
smoked bacon, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle aioli
|Caprese Panini
|$9.00
mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, olive oil, balsamic drizzle
More about The Owl Bar
PIZZA • GRILL
The Owl Bar
1 E Chase St, Baltimore
|Cuban Panini
|$16.00
Slow-roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, bread and butter pickles, brioche
More about Roland Park Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Roasted Veggie Panini
|$11.95
|Turkey, Apple & Swiss Panini
|$13.25
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$14.25
More about Cafe Fili
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili
816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore
|Grilled Egg & Cheese Panini
|$6.50
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
THB Bagelry & Deli
3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Panini
|$9.50
Served on multi grain panini bread
Chicken salad, roasted red peppers, muenster chs, lettuce & tomatoes
|*NEW* Avo-Mozz Panini
|$9.50
Avocado, red onion, mozzarella, spinach & THB's signature sauce
|Chicken Caesar Panini
|$9.50
Served on multi grain panini bread
Grilled chicken, shaved Parmesan, caesar dressing
More about Never On Sunday
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Veggie Panini
|$9.99
|The Italian Panini
|$10.99
|The Greek Panini
|$10.99
More about Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse
Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse
1225 Cathedral St, Baltimore
|Italian Panini
|$8.00
A modern twist on the deli classic - Yves vegan cold cut deli trio with mayo, onions, pepperoncini, arugula, and Violife provolone on a sesame loaf, pressed and melty. Also, we know technically in italian ‘panini’ is the plural of ‘panino.’ Don’t @ us.