Paninis in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve paninis

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Saltimbocca Panini$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula house-made pesto on ciabatta
More about Chuck's Trading Post
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander’s Tavern

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Panini$13.00
Crispy fried chicken with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, smothered in our house marinara
Breakfast Panini$13.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, ham, bacon, and chipotle aioli with home fries
Arrezzio Mozzarella Panini Special$7.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby greens, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction
More about Alexander’s Tavern
Common Ground Bakery Cafe

3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Apple Brie Panini$10.99
Roasted turkey breast, sliced apple, brie, and fig jam on toasted ciabatta.
Caprese Panini$10.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, nut-free basil pesto, balsamic reduction, and fresh spinach on toasted ciabatta.
Roasted Vegetable Panini$9.99
Sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, red onion and spinach with homemade hummus on toasted ciabatta. (VEGAN)
More about Common Ground Bakery Cafe
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*NEW* Avo-Mozz Panini$8.95
Avocado, red onion, mozzarella, spinach & THB's signature sauce
My Way Panini$9.50
Served on multi grain panini bread
Turkey breast, deli Ham, American chs, lettuce & tomatoes
Chicken Caesar Panini$9.50
Served on multi grain panini bread
Grilled chicken, shaved Parmesan, caesar dressing
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tempeh Panini$14.00
Tempeh, sauteed onion, arugula, vegan harissa, roasted red pepper, French loaf (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Gluten.
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Cubano Panini$16.00
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, dijonnaise, ciabatta bread.
More about Busboys and Poets
Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Panini$7.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, and basil topped with balsamic reduction drizzle. Served on a fresh baked French baguette
Greek Panini$7.25
Pesto, feta cheese, red onion, and black olives. Served on a baguette
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Provolone Panini$10.95
Turkey, provolone, tom, basil pesto mayo
Italian Panini$10.95
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, banana pepper, parmesan mayo
Panini Florentine$10.95
Grilled chicken, spinach, provolone, pepper parmesan mayo
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Werner's

231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Panini on ciabatta$8.99
spinach,tomato,mushroom,onion,green pepper, provolone
Texas BBQ Panini on ciabatta$9.49
grilled chicken, america, bacon, bbq sauce
More about Werner's
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Teavolve Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Panini$9.00
eggs, canadian bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta, served with fresh fruit
BLT Panini$9.00
smoked bacon, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle aioli
Caprese Panini$9.00
mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, olive oil, balsamic drizzle
More about Teavolve Cafe
PIZZA • GRILL

The Owl Bar

1 E Chase St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Cuban Panini$16.00
Slow-roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, bread and butter pickles, brioche
More about The Owl Bar
BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Veggie Panini$11.95
Turkey, Apple & Swiss Panini$13.25
Chicken Pesto Panini$14.25
More about Roland Park Bagels
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Egg & Cheese Panini$6.50
More about Cafe Fili
THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Panini$9.50
Served on multi grain panini bread
Chicken salad, roasted red peppers, muenster chs, lettuce & tomatoes
*NEW* Avo-Mozz Panini$9.50
Avocado, red onion, mozzarella, spinach & THB's signature sauce
Chicken Caesar Panini$9.50
Served on multi grain panini bread
Grilled chicken, shaved Parmesan, caesar dressing
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Panini$9.99
The Italian Panini$10.99
The Greek Panini$10.99
More about Never On Sunday
Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse

1225 Cathedral St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (425 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Panini$8.00
A modern twist on the deli classic - Yves vegan cold cut deli trio with mayo, onions, pepperoncini, arugula, and Violife provolone on a sesame loaf, pressed and melty. Also, we know technically in italian ‘panini’ is the plural of ‘panino.’ Don’t @ us.
More about Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse

