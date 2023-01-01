Panna cotta in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve panna cotta
Cosima
3000 Falls Road, Baltimore
|Panna Cotta
|$12.00
Almond panna cotta with toasted almonds and a blueberry blackberry sauce.
Daniela Pasta & Pastries - 824 W 36th St
824 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Panna Cotta
|$8.99
Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street
223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore
|Budino
|$8.00
|Panna Cotta w/ Strawberries
|$8.00
chocolate panna cotta with strawberries and sea salt
|Cinnamon Toast Crunch Panna Cotta
|$7.00