Papaya salad in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve papaya salad

Bodhi Corner Hampden image

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Papaya Salad$8.00
Medium spicy - Green papaya, tomato, green beans, carrot, peanut, garlic, fresh chili, lettuce, lime juice, fish sauce
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Green Papaya Salad W/ Roasted Peanuts(gf/vg)$5.00
with housemade muesli & rhubarb compote
More about The Corner Pantry
Item pic

NOODLES

THAI STREET

1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Papaya Salad$7.00
green papaya, Thai chili, string bean, tomato, peanut
More about THAI STREET
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Papaya Salad$9.00
Medium spicy - Green papaya, tomato, green beans, carrot, peanut, garlic, fresh chili, lettuce, lime juice, fish sauce
More about Bodhi Federal Hill
Item pic

 

My Thai Go

320 S Eden St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Papaya Salad$9.00
Green Papaya | Tomatoes | Green Beans | Crushed Nuts | Lime Juice | Fish Sauce | Palm Sugar
More about My Thai Go
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Papaya Salad$8.00
Authentic Thai style green papaya salad
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square

