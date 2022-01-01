Pasta salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pasta salad
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Cappelini Pasta Salad
|$3.49
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Side Pasta Salad
|$4.00
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Italian Pasta Salad
|$3.25
|Linguini Pasta Salad
|$2.75
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|Pasta Salad
|$6.00
romesco sauce, red pepper, pistachio, pine nuts, chili, garlic, apple cider vin.
***contains nuts
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Homemade Pasta Salad
|$3.50