Pastrami sandwiches in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pastrami Sandwich$8.75
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pastrami Sandwich$9.95
Choose bread and toppings
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boar's Head Pastrami sandwich- served on Jewish rye with spicy mustard, swiss cheese, lettuce and red onion (only served cold)$8.79
More about Cafe Services
THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastrami Sandwich$8.75
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
More about THB Bagelry & Deli

