Pastrami sandwiches in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$8.75
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or ad cheese!
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$9.95
Choose bread and toppings
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Boar's Head Pastrami sandwich- served on Jewish rye with spicy mustard, swiss cheese, lettuce and red onion (only served cold)
|$8.79