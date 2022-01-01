Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve patty melts

Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Patty Melt$11.75
Chicken breast patty with grilled onions
Patty Melt$11.75
Served with grilled onions
More about Southside Diner
Item pic

 

Fat Patties - McHenry Row (Baltimore)

1724 Whetstone Way, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patties Melt$10.99
Pressed brioche bun, American, caramelized onion, Patties Sauce. Served with Tallow Fries.
More about Fat Patties - McHenry Row (Baltimore)
Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire - Baltimore

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
*Special* Patty Melt$16.00
Prime burger, caramelized onions, cheddar and mayo on white bread with choice of side.
More about Earth, Wood & Fire - Baltimore
Riverside Taphouse image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Patty Melt$15.00
(2) 1/4lb beef patties, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce andcrispy onion straws on Texas toast.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never on Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$10.99
More about Never on Sunday
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patti Melt (4oz fresh burger, grilled on rye, swiss & american cheese, fried onions)$5.25
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille - 1113 S Charles St

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Joe Grigg Patty Melt$16.00
Swiss & American cheese, sautéed onion, Thousand Island, griddled rye
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille - 1113 S Charles St

