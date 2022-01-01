Patty melts in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve patty melts
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Chicken Patty Melt
|$11.75
Chicken breast patty with grilled onions
|Patty Melt
|$11.75
Served with grilled onions
Fat Patties - McHenry Row (Baltimore)
1724 Whetstone Way, Baltimore
|Patties Melt
|$10.99
Pressed brioche bun, American, caramelized onion, Patties Sauce. Served with Tallow Fries.
Earth, Wood & Fire - Baltimore
1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore
|*Special* Patty Melt
|$16.00
Prime burger, caramelized onions, cheddar and mayo on white bread with choice of side.
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Texas Patty Melt
|$15.00
(2) 1/4lb beef patties, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce andcrispy onion straws on Texas toast.
Never on Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Patty Melt
|$10.99
Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Patti Melt (4oz fresh burger, grilled on rye, swiss & american cheese, fried onions)
|$5.25