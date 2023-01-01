Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peking duck in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve peking duck

NiHao Chinese Restaurant

2322 Boston Street, Baltimore

Half Peking Duck$40.00
Most famous Peking Palace traditional dish. Stuffed duck slow cooked for hours, then grilled for a crispy exterior skin & juicy tender meat. Soy savory taste. Served with house made thin wrap, shredded scallion/cucumber and sweet soy dipping paste.
To Go Half Peking Duck$40.00
Whole Peking Duck$78.00
Most famous Peking Palace traditional dish. Stuffed duck slow cooked for hours, then grilled for a crispy exterior skin & juicy tender meat. Soy savory taste. Served with house made thin wrap, shredded scallion/cucumber and sweet soy dipping paste.
Colala Grind Express

801 W BALTIMORE ST #103, Baltimore

Chef Lee's Homemade Peking Duck Buns 荷叶饼加烤鸭$8.99
Each order served with Peking duck Buns (Include Special duck sauce )
Cucumber and Scallion will be options.
Chef Lee's Homemade Peking Duck Buns 荷叶饼加烤鸭$0.00
Each order served with Peking duck Buns (include special duck sauce)
Cucumber and Scallion will be options.
