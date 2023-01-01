Peking duck in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve peking duck
More about NiHao Chinese Restaurant
NiHao Chinese Restaurant
2322 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Half Peking Duck
|$40.00
Most famous Peking Palace traditional dish. Stuffed duck slow cooked for hours, then grilled for a crispy exterior skin & juicy tender meat. Soy savory taste. Served with house made thin wrap, shredded scallion/cucumber and sweet soy dipping paste.
|To Go Half Peking Duck
|$40.00
|Whole Peking Duck
|$78.00
More about Colala Grind Express
Colala Grind Express
801 W BALTIMORE ST #103, Baltimore
|Chef Lee's Homemade Peking Duck Buns 荷叶饼加烤鸭
|$8.99
Each order served with Peking duck Buns (Include Special duck sauce )
Cucumber and Scallion will be options.
