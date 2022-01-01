Penne in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve penne
More about Pizza Blitz
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Penne with Tomato
|$6.00
|Penne Meatball
|$6.00
|Penne with Butter
|$6.00
More about Busboys and Poets
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Kid's Penne Pasta
|$8.00
penne pasta, butter parmesan sauce (Vegetarian)
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|9" Penne Vodka
|$18.00
|Penne Vodka
|$7.99
Served with garlic knots
|Penne Vodka Package
|$32.00
9x13 Penne Vodka and 10 Garlic Knots
More about Dalesio's Of Little Italy
Dalesio's Of Little Italy
829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Penne Piedmontese
|$21.00
Penne pasta tossed with fresh broccoli, sun-dried tomatos, and basil olive oil
|Penne Vodka Cream
|$21.00
Penne pasta tossed with a mildly spicy tomato cream sauce flavored with vodka, parmesean, and basil
|Penne Fiesolana
|$21.00
Penne tossed with grilled sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions in a zesty stewed tomato sauce
More about Amicci's of Little Italy
Amicci's of Little Italy
231 S High St, Baltimore
|Penne Amicci
|$17.00
Mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, spinach, penne, marinara sauce
|Penne La Rosa
|$19.00
Shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, creamy sun dried tomato pesto sauce, penne
|Penne
|$14.00
hollow tube noodle
More about Pasta Mista
Pasta Mista
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|Chicken alfredo over penne
|$13.99
|shrimp alfredo over penne
|$14.99
|Penne Vodka
|$12.99
Penne pasta in our delicate pink creamy sauce
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Pasta Margarita Penne pasta tossed with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and a touch of garlic
|$8.99