Penne in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve penne

Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Penne with Tomato$6.00
Penne Meatball$6.00
Penne with Butter$6.00
More about Pizza Blitz
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Penne Pasta$8.00
penne pasta, butter parmesan sauce (Vegetarian)
More about Busboys and Poets
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" Penne Vodka$18.00
Penne Vodka$7.99
Served with garlic knots
Penne Vodka Package$32.00
9x13 Penne Vodka and 10 Garlic Knots
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Dalesio's Of Little Italy

829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Piedmontese$21.00
Penne pasta tossed with fresh broccoli, sun-dried tomatos, and basil olive oil
Penne Vodka Cream$21.00
Penne pasta tossed with a mildly spicy tomato cream sauce flavored with vodka, parmesean, and basil
Penne Fiesolana$21.00
Penne tossed with grilled sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions in a zesty stewed tomato sauce
More about Dalesio's Of Little Italy
Item pic

 

Amicci's of Little Italy

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Penne Amicci$17.00
Mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, spinach, penne, marinara sauce
Penne La Rosa$19.00
Shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, creamy sun dried tomato pesto sauce, penne
Penne$14.00
hollow tube noodle
More about Amicci's of Little Italy
Penne Vodka image

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken alfredo over penne$13.99
shrimp alfredo over penne$14.99
Penne Vodka$12.99
Penne pasta in our delicate pink creamy sauce
More about Pasta Mista
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Margarita Penne pasta tossed with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and a touch of garlic$8.99
More about Cafe Services
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Penne$16.95
Penne tossed with chicken breast and homemade pesto sauce.
More about Pie in the Sky

