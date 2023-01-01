Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepper steaks in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve pepper steaks

Item pic

 

Addisons Kitchen

210 S. Central Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pepper Steak$18.00
Made with Soy Protein, red and green peppers, over rice
More about Addisons Kitchen
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Cheesesteak Supremo (6oz steak, green peppers, fried onions, sauce, provolone cheese) toasted Sub$7.99
Pepper Steak & Grilled Onions$7.75
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sizzling Pepper Steak$18.00
Tender pieces of steak stir fried with onions and red bell pepper in a fresh ground pepper sauce, served on a sizzling hot plate table side.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cheese Steak with provelone, mushrooms and onions and peppers$8.99
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

