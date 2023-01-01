Pepper steaks in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pepper steaks
Addisons Kitchen
210 S. Central Ave, Baltimore
|Pepper Steak
|$18.00
Made with Soy Protein, red and green peppers, over rice
Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Italian Cheesesteak Supremo (6oz steak, green peppers, fried onions, sauce, provolone cheese) toasted Sub
|$7.99
|Pepper Steak & Grilled Onions
|$7.75
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Sizzling Pepper Steak
|$18.00
Tender pieces of steak stir fried with onions and red bell pepper in a fresh ground pepper sauce, served on a sizzling hot plate table side.