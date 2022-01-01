Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve pesto pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Margherita PIzza$12.00
Marinara with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and pesto
More about Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
Item pic

 

BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA

800 S BROADWAY, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10" Margarita Pizza cook Cherry tomato chop dry tomato,Basil & pesto parmesan on top, B.O.P best pizza Cast Iron$20.00
More about BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Pizza$15.00
Basil Pesto, Pinenuts, Burrata, Tomato
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.
10" Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.95
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.
More about Pie in the Sky

