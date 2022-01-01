Pesto pizza in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pesto pizza
More about Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Pesto Margherita PIzza
|$12.00
Marinara with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and pesto
More about BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA
BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA
800 S BROADWAY, Baltimore
|10" Margarita Pizza cook Cherry tomato chop dry tomato,Basil & pesto parmesan on top, B.O.P best pizza Cast Iron
|$20.00
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
1200 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Pesto Pizza
|$15.00
Basil Pesto, Pinenuts, Burrata, Tomato
More about Pie in the Sky
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|14" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.
|10" Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$14.95
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.