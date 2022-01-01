Philly cheesesteaks in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Hull Street Blues Cafe
1222 Hull St, Baltimore
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.00
shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, on a toasted roll
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Spicy Jalapeño Philly Cheese Steak
|$16.00
Shaved beef, sautéed roasted jalapeños, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and herb aioli. Served in Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Philly Cheesesteak Sub (12")
|$12.99
|Philly Cheesesteak Sub (8")
|$8.99
POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clark Burger York
5906 York Rd, Baltimore
|Philly Cheesesteak Poutine
|$9.75
Our Classique Poutine Topped with Shaved Beef, Melted American, Sauteed Peppers and Fried Onions
QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar
31 S. Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.00
Your choice of a six inch or one foot of classic rib eye beef and imported Philly roll, grilled peppers & onions, Whiz or Provolone
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$17.00
+ Peppers l Onions l Your Choice of Cheese! | &+ You Choose Toppings