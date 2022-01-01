Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Hull Street Blues Cafe image

 

Hull Street Blues Cafe

1222 Hull St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, on a toasted roll
More about Hull Street Blues Cafe
ce6aba8c-63a9-4cfb-9d37-ee80fde996cd image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Jalapeño Philly Cheese Steak$16.00
Shaved beef, sautéed roasted jalapeños, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and herb aioli. Served in Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak Sub (12")$12.99
Philly Cheesesteak Sub (8")$8.99
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
Item pic

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clark Burger York

5906 York Rd, Baltimore

Avg 5 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak Poutine$9.75
Our Classique Poutine Topped with Shaved Beef, Melted American, Sauteed Peppers and Fried Onions
More about Clark Burger York
Item pic

 

QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar

31 S. Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Your choice of a six inch or one foot of classic rib eye beef and imported Philly roll, grilled peppers & onions, Whiz or Provolone
More about QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak$17.00
+ Peppers l Onions l Your Choice of Cheese! | &+ You Choose Toppings
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Item pic

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clark Burger Downtown

415 S CENTRAL AVE, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (3472 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak Poutine$9.75
Our Classique Poutine Topped with Shaved Beef, Melted American, Sauteed Peppers and Fried Onions
More about Clark Burger Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Cheesecake

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Coleslaw

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Maki

Lox

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston