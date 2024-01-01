Philly rolls in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve philly rolls
More about Matsuri Japanese Restaurant
Matsuri Japanese Restaurant
1105 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Philly Roll
|$9.50
More about EAT - 1371 Andre St
EAT - 1371 Andre St
1371 Andre St, Baltimore
|the NEW Philly Roll
|$8.00
Avocado, cucumber & cream cheese, topped w/ smoked salmon
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Philly Roll
|$7.00
Shrimp, Kani, Cucumber and Cream cheese rolled.