Philly rolls in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve philly rolls

Matsuri Japanese Restaurant

1105 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$9.50
More about Matsuri Japanese Restaurant
EAT - 1371 Andre St

1371 Andre St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
the NEW Philly Roll$8.00
Avocado, cucumber & cream cheese, topped w/ smoked salmon
More about EAT - 1371 Andre St
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$7.00
Shrimp, Kani, Cucumber and Cream cheese rolled.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Crab Roll$12.00
Crab l Cucumber l Avocado l Cream Cheese
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

