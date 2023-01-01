Pho in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pho
Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street
700 South Potomac Street, Baltimore
|Plain Pho
|$12.95
|10. Vegetarian Pho
|$14.95
Broccoli, carrots. boh choy, snow peas and fried tofu served in vegetable broth
|8. Rare & Brisket Pho (online)
|$15.95
SANDWICHES
Ekiben Fells Point
1622 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL
|$8.75
1 Cheese Steak egg roll, chipotle mayo and cabbage slaw.
Ekiben - Ekiben South Baltimore
801 E. Fort Ave, Baltimore
|PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL
|$8.75
1 Cheese Steak egg roll, chipotle mayo, green goddess and cabbage slaw.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snake Hill
418 S Clinton St, Baltimore
|- Pho Salad
|$10.00
Mesclun spring greens mix w/ fresh basil, fresh sliced jalapenos, fresh bean sprouts & carrots, lightly tossed in hoisin, oil & vinegar. -- Add PHO sausage for $4 add’l
|- Pho-Q
|$8.00
|- The Pho Duck
|$11.00
A duck & bacon sausage topped w/ fresh basil, hoisin sauce, & jalapeños.
SANDWICHES
Ekiben - Ekiben Hampden
911 W 36th st, Baltimore
|PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL
|$8.75
1 Cheese Steak egg roll, chipotle mayo, cabbage slaw.