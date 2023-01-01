Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve pho

Item pic

 

Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street

700 South Potomac Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Pho$12.95
10. Vegetarian Pho$14.95
Broccoli, carrots. boh choy, snow peas and fried tofu served in vegetable broth
8. Rare & Brisket Pho (online)$15.95
More about Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ekiben Fells Point

1622 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1572 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL$8.75
1 Cheese Steak egg roll, chipotle mayo and cabbage slaw.
More about Ekiben Fells Point
Item pic

 

Ekiben - Ekiben South Baltimore

801 E. Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL$8.75
1 Cheese Steak egg roll, chipotle mayo, green goddess and cabbage slaw.
More about Ekiben - Ekiben South Baltimore
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snake Hill

418 S Clinton St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
- Pho Salad$10.00
Mesclun spring greens mix w/ fresh basil, fresh sliced jalapenos, fresh bean sprouts & carrots, lightly tossed in hoisin, oil & vinegar. -- Add PHO sausage for $4 add’l
- Pho-Q$8.00
- The Pho Duck$11.00
A duck & bacon sausage topped w/ fresh basil, hoisin sauce, & jalapeños.
More about Snake Hill
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ekiben - Ekiben Hampden

911 W 36th st, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL$8.75
1 Cheese Steak egg roll, chipotle mayo, cabbage slaw.
More about Ekiben - Ekiben Hampden
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
PHO'RITTO$17.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar

