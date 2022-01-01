Pies in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pies
Dutch Courage
2229 N. Charles ST, Baltimore
|Shepherd's Pie
|$20.00
stewed j.w. treuth beef, carrots, onions, mashed potatoes
The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse
3242 Foster Ave, Baltimore
|Tavern Pie
Hot Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, four cheese blend, red sauce
Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore
|SMOG Whole Pie
|$35.00
Tender steak, roasted mushrooms and onions, Gruyere cheese, and cream to keep it nice and sloppy.
|Blueberry Crumb Whole Pie
|$30.00
Traditional blueberry pie with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar & butter.
|Apple Crumb Whole Pie
|$30.00
Shakes up the traditional apple pie a bit with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar, and butter. How about caramel sauce to top it all off? We call that Caramel Apple Crumb!