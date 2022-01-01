Pies in Baltimore

Shepherd's Pie image

 

Dutch Courage

2229 N. Charles ST, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$20.00
stewed j.w. treuth beef, carrots, onions, mashed potatoes
More about Dutch Courage
Bondhouse Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Bondhouse Kitchen

701 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 5 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pot Pie$25.00
More about Bondhouse Kitchen
Main pic

 

The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse

3242 Foster Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tavern Pie
Hot Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, four cheese blend, red sauce
More about The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse
Apple Crumb Whole Pie image

 

Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-

2839 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
SMOG Whole Pie$35.00
Tender steak, roasted mushrooms and onions, Gruyere cheese, and cream to keep it nice and sloppy.
Blueberry Crumb Whole Pie$30.00
Traditional blueberry pie with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar & butter.
Apple Crumb Whole Pie$30.00
Shakes up the traditional apple pie a bit with a crunchy topping of oats, brown sugar, and butter. How about caramel sauce to top it all off? We call that Caramel Apple Crumb!
More about Dangerously Delicious Pies Canton-
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Village Pie$16.00
The Chef’s specialty, a beautiful village-baked homemade phyllo with Greek cheeses and a variety of savory greens and herbs.
More about The Black Olive

