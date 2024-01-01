Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza burgers in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve pizza burgers

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington image

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NY Giant Pizza Burger: beef w/ mozzarella, pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms and onions on a pretzel bun$15.00
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Banner pic

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6” Pizza Burger$8.75
12” Pizza Burger$11.75
More about Vinny's Cafe
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NY Giant Pizza Burger: beef w/ mozzarella, pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms and onions on a pretzel bun$15.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
Lil Niro's Pizza & Subs image

 

Lil Niro's

6701 Belair Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Burger$8.25
More about Lil Niro's
Restaurant banner

 

Harmony Bakery -

3446 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chick pea pizza burger$8.95
with italian seasoning, marinara sauce, and cashew mozzarella on a house made roll
More about Harmony Bakery -

