Pizza burgers in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pizza burgers
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|NY Giant Pizza Burger: beef w/ mozzarella, pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms and onions on a pretzel bun
|$15.00
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|6” Pizza Burger
|$8.75
|12” Pizza Burger
|$11.75
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|NY Giant Pizza Burger: beef w/ mozzarella, pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms and onions on a pretzel bun
|$15.00