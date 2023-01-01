Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prawns in
Baltimore
/
Baltimore
/
Prawns
Baltimore restaurants that serve prawns
Azumi -
725 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore
No reviews yet
TIGER PRAWN TEMPURA
$19.00
More about Azumi -
Mystic Burrito
3133 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Jumbo Prawn Taco Plate
$12.50
Camaron Prawn Burrito
$12.50
Jumbo Prawns Quesadilla
$11.95
More about Mystic Burrito
