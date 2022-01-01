Pretzels in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pretzels
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Pretzel Sticks
|$8.00
4 Soft and Warm Pretzel Sticks served with Whole Grain Mustard, Honey Mustard and our Homemade Queso Dip
Barfly’s
620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|PRETZEL BITES
|$6.00
Bavarian pretzels served with Mike's homemade mustard
Amber
900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore
|Pretzel Pieces
|$6.00
Old Bay with beer cheese and mustard
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Giant Pretzel with Whole Grain Mustard
|$7.00
Well Crafted Kitchen
1700 W 41st Street, Baltimore
|Pretzel
Housemade soft pretzel made with local grain and maple syrup. Served with a side of housemade spicy beer mustard made using UNION's Duckpin beer. (made possible by Migrash Farm, Union Craft Brewing, JQ Dickinson Salt-Works, Sassafras Creek Farm, and Keep Well Vinegar)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Point In Fells
1738 Thames St, Baltimore
|Soft Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$12.00
Beer Cheese Fondue, Bacon Mustard
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Amish Soft Pretzels
|$10.00
beer-cheese fondue
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Huck’s American Craft
3728 Hudson St, Baltimore
|Soft Pretzel
|$7.00
The Brewer's Art
1106 N Charles St Suite 100, Baltimore
|Soft Pretzel
|$7.00
Housemade salted pretzel served with a side of nacho cheese sauce
Guilford Hall Brewery
1611 Guilford Ave, Baltimore
|PRETZEL
|$10.00
Giant House Pretzel, Bier Cheese Sauce, House Mustard