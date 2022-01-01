Pretzels in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve pretzels

Pretzel Sticks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$8.00
4 Soft and Warm Pretzel Sticks served with Whole Grain Mustard, Honey Mustard and our Homemade Queso Dip
Barfly’s image

 

Barfly’s

620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
PRETZEL BITES$6.00
Bavarian pretzels served with Mike's homemade mustard
Pretzel Pieces image

 

Amber

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Pieces$6.00
Old Bay with beer cheese and mustard
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Pretzel with Whole Grain Mustard$7.00
Pretzel image

 

Well Crafted Kitchen

1700 W 41st Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel
Housemade soft pretzel made with local grain and maple syrup. Served with a side of housemade spicy beer mustard made using UNION's Duckpin beer. (made possible by Migrash Farm, Union Craft Brewing, JQ Dickinson Salt-Works, Sassafras Creek Farm, and Keep Well Vinegar)
Soft Pretzels & Beer Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Point In Fells

1738 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1571 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Pretzels & Beer Cheese$12.00
Beer Cheese Fondue, Bacon Mustard
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Amish Soft Pretzels$10.00
beer-cheese fondue
Huck’s American Craft image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Huck’s American Craft

3728 Hudson St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Pretzel$7.00
The Brewer's Art image

 

The Brewer's Art

1106 N Charles St Suite 100, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Soft Pretzel$7.00
Housemade salted pretzel served with a side of nacho cheese sauce
PRETZEL image

 

Guilford Hall Brewery

1611 Guilford Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PRETZEL$10.00
Giant House Pretzel, Bier Cheese Sauce, House Mustard
