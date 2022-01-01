Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

 

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street

17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto & Fig Pizza$18.00
mornay, figs, arugula, mozzarella, balsamic reduction
Peach & Prosciutto Salad$17.00
burrata, arugula, peaches, prosciutto, butter roasted hazelnuts, honey-balsamic vinaigrette
More about Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street
Item pic

 

BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA

800 S BROADWAY, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10 inch Truffle paste ,Prosciutto Mushroom Pizza (basil pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella) xtra Prosciutto Cast Iron$23.50
More about BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA
Banner pic

 

Dalesio's Of Little Italy - 829 Eastern Ave

829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Toscana$21.00
Prosciutto di parma, mushgrooms, and peas served over linguini in a delicate brandy cream sauce
More about Dalesio's Of Little Italy - 829 Eastern Ave
Prosciutto Flat image

 

Amber - Locust Point

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Flat$13.00
garlic butter, mozz, arrugula, balsamic
More about Amber - Locust Point
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
6” Prosciutto & Mozzarella Di Bufala$9.45
More about Vinny's Cafe
Crepe Crazy - Baltimore image

FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy - Baltimore

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto + Apricot Jam$10.99
prosciutto | brie | arugula | apricot jam | olive oil
More about Crepe Crazy - Baltimore
Zella's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Pizza Prosciutto
Herbed olive oil, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto & caramelized onions, topped with mixed greens
More about Zella's Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Pizza Prosciutto$23.95
Prosciutto di Parma, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion, Extra Virgin Olive oil, Arugula
10" Pizza Prosciutto$14.95
Prosciutto di Parma, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion, Extra Virgin Olive oil, Arugula
Prosciutto di Parma Sandwich$12.95
House cut Prosciutto di Parma, Fresh Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Herbed Olive Oil, Tomatoes and Arugula. Served on Freshly House Baked Focaccia Bread. Comes with a side of Mediterranean Potato Wedges.
More about Pie in the Sky
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Mozzarella Sandwich$15.00
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Maki

Steak Tacos

Shawarma

Chicken Burritos

Paneer Tikka

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Fried Zucchini

Grits

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (713 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1825 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (780 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (546 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (609 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston