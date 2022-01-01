Prosciutto in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street
17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore
|Prosciutto & Fig Pizza
|$18.00
mornay, figs, arugula, mozzarella, balsamic reduction
|Peach & Prosciutto Salad
|$17.00
burrata, arugula, peaches, prosciutto, butter roasted hazelnuts, honey-balsamic vinaigrette
More about BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA
BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA
800 S BROADWAY, Baltimore
|10 inch Truffle paste ,Prosciutto Mushroom Pizza (basil pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella) xtra Prosciutto Cast Iron
|$23.50
More about Dalesio's Of Little Italy - 829 Eastern Ave
Dalesio's Of Little Italy - 829 Eastern Ave
829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Prosciutto Toscana
|$21.00
Prosciutto di parma, mushgrooms, and peas served over linguini in a delicate brandy cream sauce
More about Amber - Locust Point
Amber - Locust Point
900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore
|Prosciutto Flat
|$13.00
garlic butter, mozz, arrugula, balsamic
More about Vinny's Cafe
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|6” Prosciutto & Mozzarella Di Bufala
|$9.45
More about Crepe Crazy - Baltimore
FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Crepe Crazy - Baltimore
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Prosciutto + Apricot Jam
|$10.99
prosciutto | brie | arugula | apricot jam | olive oil
More about Zella's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|14" Pizza Prosciutto
Herbed olive oil, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto & caramelized onions, topped with mixed greens
More about Pie in the Sky
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|14" Pizza Prosciutto
|$23.95
Prosciutto di Parma, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion, Extra Virgin Olive oil, Arugula
|10" Pizza Prosciutto
|$14.95
Prosciutto di Parma, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion, Extra Virgin Olive oil, Arugula
|Prosciutto di Parma Sandwich
|$12.95
House cut Prosciutto di Parma, Fresh Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Herbed Olive Oil, Tomatoes and Arugula. Served on Freshly House Baked Focaccia Bread. Comes with a side of Mediterranean Potato Wedges.