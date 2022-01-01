Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve pudding

Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.99
Rice pudding with pistachios and cardamom
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Attman's Baltimore Deli

1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1403 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding with Raisins$4.99
More about Attman's Baltimore Deli
Angeli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pudding$5.00
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chia Seed Pudding$7.75
Made with almond milk, coconut milk, & maple syrup topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, and bee pollen.
More about Spoons Cafe
Alexander’s Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander’s Tavern

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding Bites$7.00
Flash-fried and dusted with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla syrup
More about Alexander’s Tavern
Gertrude's image

SEAFOOD

Gertrude's

10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Miss Daisy's Caramelized Bread Pudding$10.00
Sultan's, dark rum, crème anglaise
More about Gertrude's
Ovenbird Bakery image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Ovenbird Bakery

300 S Exeter St., Baltimore

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding with Cream Sauce$4.00
More about Ovenbird Bakery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
More about Busboys and Poets
Consumer pic

 

PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$20.00
Housemade Bread Pudding w/ Cinnamon Sugar Ice Cream and Chocolate Drizzle
More about PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Nick's Fish House
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern

2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salted Caramel Bread Pudding (vegan)$7.00
A large portion of our Salted Caramel Bread Pudding, sprinkled w/ salt and topped w/ powdered sugar and icing drizzle. -- Vegan
BLUEBERRY BREAD PUDDING (Vegan)$7.00
Sweet Bread Pudding made w/ brown sugar & Blueberries, served w/ sweet icing drizzle. -- Vegan
Pineapple UpSdDwn Bread Pudding (Vegan)$5.00
Sweet bread pudding dessert made with fresh pineapple and amarena cherries, drizzled w/ icing glaze. - Vegan
More about Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern
Banner pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$7.00
More about Johnny's
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$3.25
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.50
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$6.00
Banana & chocolate bread pudding with rye whiskey caramel sauce.
Coconut Milk Chia Seed Pudding$8.00
More about Riverside Taphouse
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$6.00
coconut milk with blueberry apple compote
Chia Seed Pudding$6.00
chia seed pudding made with oat milk and maple syrup, berries & topped with tcp mueseli (gf/df)
More about The Corner Pantry
Creole Soul Restaurant image

 

Creole Soul Restaurant

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$7.00
More about Creole Soul Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Heathbar Crunch Bread Pudding$10.00
condensed milk caramel, whipped cream
More about The Food Market
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$10.00
Tres leches, berries, whipped cream
More about La Food Marketa
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$2.99
More about Never On Sunday
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
- Homemade Banana Pudding$5.00
A Smooth vanilla pudding with chunks of banana and wafers.
- Homemade Snckrdoodle Pudding$5.00
A Smooth vanilla pudding with chunks of snicker-doodle cookies.
More about Zella's Pizzeria
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Wicked Sisters
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
chocolate ginger bread pudding$6.00
sweet potato bread pudding w. molasses butter$6.00
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
RICE PUDDING$3.95
More about Captain James seafood palace
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Savory Bread Pudding$12.00
A Black Olive invention is a bread pudding. Our famous olive bread, leeks, portabella mushrooms, artichokes and Greek cheese.
More about The Black Olive
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mama's Apple Bread Pudding$8.00
Fried | Topped with Whipped Cream & Bourbon Sauce
Bread Pudding French Toast$12.00
Crème Brulee Coated l Fresh Berries l Maple Syrup
Apple Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Water Song Yunnan Kitchen image

NOODLES

Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

21 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (383 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Tofu Pudding (Vegan)$10.00
More about Water Song Yunnan Kitchen
Heritage Smokehouse image

 

Heritage Smokehouse

5800 York Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Old Fashioned Banana Pudding$9.00
More about Heritage Smokehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Pork Belly

French Fries

Mussels

California Rolls

Muffins

Avocado Salad

Garlic Bread

Ceviche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston