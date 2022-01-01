Pudding in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pudding
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Rice Pudding
|$4.99
Rice pudding with pistachios and cardamom
Attman's Baltimore Deli
1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|Rice Pudding with Raisins
|$4.99
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Chia Seed Pudding
|$7.75
Made with almond milk, coconut milk, & maple syrup topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, and bee pollen.
Alexander’s Tavern
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Bread Pudding Bites
|$7.00
Flash-fried and dusted with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla syrup
Gertrude's
10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore
|Miss Daisy's Caramelized Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Sultan's, dark rum, crème anglaise
Ovenbird Bakery
300 S Exeter St., Baltimore
|Bread Pudding with Cream Sauce
|$4.00
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)
PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore
|Bread Pudding
|$20.00
Housemade Bread Pudding w/ Cinnamon Sugar Ice Cream and Chocolate Drizzle
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern
2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Salted Caramel Bread Pudding (vegan)
|$7.00
A large portion of our Salted Caramel Bread Pudding, sprinkled w/ salt and topped w/ powdered sugar and icing drizzle. -- Vegan
|BLUEBERRY BREAD PUDDING (Vegan)
|$7.00
Sweet Bread Pudding made w/ brown sugar & Blueberries, served w/ sweet icing drizzle. -- Vegan
|Pineapple UpSdDwn Bread Pudding (Vegan)
|$5.00
Sweet bread pudding dessert made with fresh pineapple and amarena cherries, drizzled w/ icing glaze. - Vegan
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Bread Pudding
|$8.50
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Banana & chocolate bread pudding with rye whiskey caramel sauce.
|Coconut Milk Chia Seed Pudding
|$8.00
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|Rice Pudding
|$6.00
coconut milk with blueberry apple compote
|Chia Seed Pudding
|$6.00
chia seed pudding made with oat milk and maple syrup, berries & topped with tcp mueseli (gf/df)
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Heathbar Crunch Bread Pudding
|$10.00
condensed milk caramel, whipped cream
La Food Marketa
2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Tres leches, berries, whipped cream
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Rice Pudding
|$2.99
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|- Homemade Banana Pudding
|$5.00
A Smooth vanilla pudding with chunks of banana and wafers.
|- Homemade Snckrdoodle Pudding
|$5.00
A Smooth vanilla pudding with chunks of snicker-doodle cookies.
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Homemade Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Blacksauce Kitchen
401 W 29th St, Baltimore
|chocolate ginger bread pudding
|$6.00
|sweet potato bread pudding w. molasses butter
|$6.00
Captain James seafood palace
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|RICE PUDDING
|$3.95
The Black Olive
814 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Savory Bread Pudding
|$12.00
A Black Olive invention is a bread pudding. Our famous olive bread, leeks, portabella mushrooms, artichokes and Greek cheese.
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Mama's Apple Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Fried | Topped with Whipped Cream & Bourbon Sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$12.00
Crème Brulee Coated l Fresh Berries l Maple Syrup
|Apple Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Water Song Yunnan Kitchen
21 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Grilled Tofu Pudding (Vegan)
|$10.00
