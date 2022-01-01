Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Nepenthe Brewing Co. image

 

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich (SPECIAL)$16.00
House braised pork shoulder
topped with red cabbage slaw & house pickles on a Cunningham's sesame seed bun, served with house Old Bay chips & pickles
More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese Sandwich W/ Pulled Pork$13.00
Made with brie cheese, caramelized onion, apples with sage and our BeerBQ pulled pork.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
House Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.99
House smoked BBQ pulled pork sandwich with pickled red onions served on a roll with french fries, coleslaw and pickle spear
More about Koco’s Pub
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$11.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Heritage Smokehouse image

 

Heritage Smokehouse

5800 York Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Pullman bun, crushed cracklin's
More about Heritage Smokehouse

