Pulled pork sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich (SPECIAL)
|$16.00
House braised pork shoulder
topped with red cabbage slaw & house pickles on a Cunningham's sesame seed bun, served with house Old Bay chips & pickles
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich W/ Pulled Pork
|$13.00
Made with brie cheese, caramelized onion, apples with sage and our BeerBQ pulled pork.
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|House Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.99
House smoked BBQ pulled pork sandwich with pickled red onions served on a roll with french fries, coleslaw and pickle spear
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$11.00