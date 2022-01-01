Quesadillas in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Banditos
1118 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$9.99
Scrambled eggs, and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla topped with salsa fresca and served with hash browns.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Quesadillas
|$10.00
A Giant Tortilla Stuffed with Melted Cheddar Jack, our Homemade Pico De Gallo and your choice of Meat or Veggie. Served with Sour Cream and Pico De Gallo, Guacamole Available Upon Request.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Love Grill - Cross St
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat.
Little Miner Taco
1009 W BARRE ST, Baltimore
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken & cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of rice and beans
Amber
900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
sweet peppers, red onion, tomatoes, jack cheese, guacamole
Papi's Tacos - Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Quesadilla
|$8.50
Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
Papi's Tacos
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|Quesadilla
|$8.50
Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
La Calle Restaurant
10 South Street, Baltimore
|Ricas quesadillas
|$11.50
house-made corn tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, fresh epazote
GRILL
Holy Frijoles
908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore
|Quesadillas
|$11.00
flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, onions,
poblano peppers, choice of filling, side of salsa picante & sour cream
The Mt. Washington Tavern
5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore
|Quesadilla
|$13.40
jack and cheddar cheeses, choose diced chicken or lump crab, side of sour cream and salsa
Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
7062 Elm Rd, Concourse B, BALTIMORE
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and salsa
Mera Kitchen Collective
1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
|$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chipotle chicken, onions and cheese, griddled until golden brown. Served with salsa verde and sour cream.
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
722 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
blackened chicken, shredded cheddar & pico de gallo, with sour cream and guacamole side
TAPAS
Barcocina
1629 Thames St, Baltimore
|Ancho Shrimp Quesadilla
|$13.00
Oaxaca Queso, Sweet Corn, Corn Creme, Salsa Verde
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2911 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
|$19.00
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa
|Chicken Chesapeake Quesadilla
|$24.00
Blackened w/ crab dip, diced tomato
|Seafood Quesadilla
|$22.00
Shrimp, scallops, crab, diced tomato, Old Bay