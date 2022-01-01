Quesadillas in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Banditos

1118 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery
More about Banditos
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Quesadilla$9.99
Scrambled eggs, and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla topped with salsa fresca and served with hash browns.
More about Golden West Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas$10.00
A Giant Tortilla Stuffed with Melted Cheddar Jack, our Homemade Pico De Gallo and your choice of Meat or Veggie. Served with Sour Cream and Pico De Gallo, Guacamole Available Upon Request.
More about Wiley Gunters
Taco Love Grill - Cross St image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Love Grill - Cross St

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross St
Happy Hour Heaven image

GRILL

Happy Hour Heaven

1901 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.00
More about Happy Hour Heaven
El Bufalo image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadillas$13.00
More about El Bufalo
Kids Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Little Miner Taco

1009 W BARRE ST, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken & cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of rice and beans
More about Little Miner Taco
Amber image

 

Amber

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
sweet peppers, red onion, tomatoes, jack cheese, guacamole
More about Amber
Quesadilla image

 

Papi's Tacos - Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$8.50
Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Papi's Tacos - Fells Point
Quesadilla image

 

Papi's Tacos

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$8.50
Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Papi's Tacos
La Calle Restaurant image

 

La Calle Restaurant

10 South Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (579 reviews)
Takeout
Ricas quesadillas$11.50
house-made corn tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, fresh epazote
More about La Calle Restaurant
Holy Frijoles image

GRILL

Holy Frijoles

908-912 West 36th Street, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadillas$11.00
flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, onions,
poblano peppers, choice of filling, side of salsa picante & sour cream
More about Holy Frijoles
The Mt. Washington Tavern image

 

The Mt. Washington Tavern

5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$13.40
jack and cheddar cheeses, choose diced chicken or lump crab, side of sour cream and salsa
More about The Mt. Washington Tavern
Quesadilla image

 

Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,

7062 Elm Rd, Concourse B, BALTIMORE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.00
Green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and salsa
More about Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
Item pic

 

Mera Kitchen Collective

1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chipotle chicken, onions and cheese, griddled until golden brown. Served with salsa verde and sour cream.
More about Mera Kitchen Collective
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$13.00
blackened chicken, shredded cheddar & pico de gallo, with sour cream and guacamole side
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
Barcocina image

TAPAS

Barcocina

1629 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ancho Shrimp Quesadilla$13.00
Oaxaca Queso, Sweet Corn, Corn Creme, Salsa Verde
More about Barcocina
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2911 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla$19.00
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa
Chicken Chesapeake Quesadilla$24.00
Blackened w/ crab dip, diced tomato
Seafood Quesadilla$22.00
Shrimp, scallops, crab, diced tomato, Old Bay
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Quesadilla - Chicken image

TACOS

Amano Taco

301 W 29th St Suite 1002, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla - Chicken$8.00
Flour tortilla, roasted Guajillo chicken, Chihuahua cheese, chipotle jalapeno crema
More about Amano Taco

